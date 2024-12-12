Judith Rae ‘Judi’ Hardan

Judith Rae Hardan was called to heaven on Dec. 11, 2024.

Loving, God-fearing, and generous, Judi often remarked “I only have a kitchen because it came with the house.” Judi was fond of travel, golf, and boasting about her grand and great-grandchildren. She had a keen intellect and loved watching the L.A. Dodgers. Many knew her best in her role as a travel agent. Judi found joy in planning itineraries and traveling with her family.

Judi was born on June 15, 1943, as her father was serving in North Africa. The eldest child of Clara (Munson) and Clarence “Pete” Long, she was raised in a hardworking, Whatcom pioneer family and educated in Ferndale. She met David Lester Hardan at Ferndale high, and their deep-abiding love was evident even in her last days. Once married, Judi worked as a secretary while David studied engineering at Washington State University.

After graduation, Dave and Judi moved to Bakersfield, California. At an office Christmas party, Judi offered to resign from her position at Boyle Engineering so that Dave could be hired as an engineer.

A loving but firm mother, Judi supported her children Brad and Julie in all their various activities during her more than 50 years in Southern California.

Judi excelled at being a grandmother. She affectionately referred to each of her grandchildren as Snicklefritz. Grandma Judi’s timeless quips and sayings will forever echo in their minds and hearts.

Judi’s memory will be treasured by her husband of 62 years, David Hardan, her children Brad (Kim) Hardan and Julie (Ron) Falcone, her sister Jacquee (John) Larsen, her grandchildren Aliecea (Kellen) Postma, Haley Hardan, Cole (Jaden) Hardan, Ezekiel Falcone, Elisha Falcone, and her great-grandchildren Bransen and Brooklin Postma.

In honor of Judi, a celebration of life will be held on Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. at Rustler’s 405 Front St., Lynden. A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Christian School, 9390 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Moles-Greenacres and Woodlawn Cemetery.