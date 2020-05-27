Judy Foster joined Jesus on Nov. 28, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sydney Foster, and her son, Kenneth Wimberly.

She leaves behind three children, Michael Wimberly of Alabama, Saunya Gordon of Florida and Shauna (Tony) Torretta of Washington State; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; plus many step-children and families.

She enjoyed living in the South and in the North, but loved the sandy beaches and warm weather to sunbathe in. She was one of a kind and the best cook in the South (and the North!). She was raised by her grandmother and mammy who provided her such a beautiful outlook on life. Because of them, mom lived life fearlessly and without worry. She was a believer and shared storiesof Heaven with anyone who would listen. Judy’s favorite charity was St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, TN (consider donating). She had a penchant for the Asian influence in her décor and in life … the elegance and beauty in all that is not perfect. Despite hardships, mom’s heart remained soft and filled with grace. If you had the pleasure of knowing Judy, then you tasted the best food you ever ate, were never short a homemade cocktail, began to dream in leopard, Googled the stories she shared to see if they were true, laughed til your sides hurt, felt a little extra love in your life, thought you met someone famous who was also humble, smart and kind, admired the best red hair with an apricot splash you never knew you also wanted, and learned how music could move your soul.

Join us for mom’s online celebration of life via link posted on Shauna Torretta’s Facebook on Thursday, May 28, at 5 p.m. PST, cocktail hour.