Judy Nonhoff passed away peacefully into God’s loving arms on Aug. 29, 2020, while surrounded by her family. Judy was known for her love of family, faith, children, grandchildren and interior design.

Judy was born April 7,1942, to Norval and Grace Gott in Lebanon, Oregon. She was the youngest of three children. After finishing high school, she moved to Ballard, Washington, where she met and married Eivind Clausen. Together they had two children, Rodney and Heidi. In 1986 Judy met Dale Nonhoff at a church function in Lynden and she spent many hours with him working and helping others needing emotional support. About a year later, they married and had 33 wonderful years together with lots of laughter, friends and many great memories. Jesus Christ was their anchor and pilot day by day.

Judy had a passion for art and decorating. In the 1980s she owned and operated Table Top Fashions, a retail store in downtown Bellingham, and later had a home decorating business, Accent Interiors. She learned to paint with acrylics and did many beautiful paintings. Judy suffered many years with some serious health issues. Yet she always looked beautiful and maintained a joyful attitude, so evident of her trust in a Savior.

Preceding her in death besides her parents was her brother, Vernon.

Surviving Judy is her husband, Dale; children Rodney Clausen (Cindy), Heidi Hopkins (Joe), Mark Nonhoff (Catherine), Brent Nonhoff (Charlene), Janel Nonhoff (Julie); many wonderful grandchildren; and her sister Maxine Pratt.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in the Northlake Community Church parking lot, 1471 McLeod Rd., Bellingham.

Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Mission Ministries or Samaritan’s Purse.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Judy online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.