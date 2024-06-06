Judy Rae Visser, age 71, unexpectedly passed away at home. Her joy and laughter was contagious to those around her.

Judy was born Sept. 9, 1952 in Bellingham to parents George and Roselie Vrieling. She graduated from Lynden High School.

Judy was married Aug. 20, 1971 to Kenneth James Visser who passed Dec. 24, 2021.

Judy grew up and lived her whole life on the Wiser Lake Road. She and Ken built three homes there.

Keeping and decorating a beautiful home was her enjoyment.

Judy’s greatest pride and joy was her children and her grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake. She loved letting her grandkids come into the kitchen with her and bake cupcakes and cookies and make a big mess.

Judy was an avid reader and kept all of her books. She wrote in journals constantly and kept important notes and memories that she didn’t want to forget.

Judy was an excellent gardener. She grew everything. They ate from their garden all summer. She also kept beautiful plants and with the help of her husband, they had a pristine yard. Her favorite was her huge gorgeous hydrangeas.

Judy had chickens and loved caring for them. She called them her girls, and she talked to them and they knew her voice and ran to her when she called. She loved sharing her fresh eggs with family and neighbors.

Judy loved Jesus and talked all the time about Him and how he knew her hurts and pains and would take them all away someday. She loved life so much, but she couldn’t wait to be with him. Especially after her husband died of COVID in 2021. She missed him so much and wanted to be with him again.

Judy loved going to Texas to stay with her daughter and son-in-law the last two years. She had just visited them a month before her passing and she was enjoying new things she had never experienced before. She rode a long horn bull at the stockyard in Fort Worth and laughed like a child. She bought her first pair of cowboy boots and loved wearing them. She wanted to be a cowgirl. She had her first pedicure of her life and painted her toes for the first time! A lovely coral color.

Above all her joy in life was serving her family. She was generous with anything she could give to make others happy. “Always be Humble and Kind” were the words she lived by.

Judy is survived by daughter Amy Joy Cummins (Donald) of Dallas, TX and son Troy Visser (Terra) of Everson, WA; grandchildren Victoria McCabe (Ian) of Chicago, IL, Ashton DeLorme (Partner Melody Cave), Grant Visser, Maddie Visser, and Alexa Visser; and great-grandchild Tristan DeLorme. She will be greatly missed by siblings Chuck Vrieling (Judy), Vicki Visser (Jerry), Connie Visser deceased (Monte Maberry) and Jerry Vrieling deceased.

Judy’s graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2024, at Greenwood Cemetery 605 E. Wiser Lake Road, followed by a reception at Judy’s home, 2109 Mercedes Drive, Lynden. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Judy had this on the wall in her home, and it gave her comfort daily: Someday, Everything will make perfect sense. For now, Laugh at the Confusion, Smile through the tears, And Keep Reminding Yourself That Everything Happens For a Reason.