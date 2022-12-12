Judy VanderLey

Judy Bovenkamp VanderLey, of Puyallup, went to be with Jesus on Nov. 30 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Judy was the second daughter of Jake and Gertrude ‘Toots’ Bovenkamp, born on Aug. 26, 1944, in Lynden.

Judy graduated from Lynden Christian in 1962 and attended Dordt College in Iowa where she met the love of her life, Rod VanderLey.

In the years after, Rod graduated from seminary, she became a full-time mother of four children, and also embraced the position of pastor’s wife.

She loved others so well, and humbly served her family, church family and so many others with joy, compassion and generous hospitality.

A celebration of Judy’s life was held at Tacoma Christian Reformed Community Church on Dec. 10.