Julia Zylstra

Lynden resident Julia Beatrix (DeVries) Zylstra, age 79, was taken home to her Lord on June 9, 2021.

She was born to Robert and Anne DeVries on Nov. 30, 1941, in Groningen, the Netherlands. Julia moved with her family to the United States in 1952 and lived in New Jersey for a short time before the family established roots in Grand Rapids MI. She and her family were members of Sherman Street CRC. Julia graduated from Grand Rapid Christian High School and then was a 1964 graduate of Calvin College. She spent a couple summers in Everson WA with a college friend. While here Julia attended Everson Christian Reformed Church on Sundays where she met Henry Zylstra. After a two-year courtship, they were married on Aug. 19, 1964, in Grand Rapids. Henry and Julia traveled back across the country for their honeymoon and settled on the family farm where they raised their four children. Julia was a faithful member of Everson CRC and most recently the United Reformed Church of Lynden.

Julia will be lovingly remembered by her family: daughter Kris (Steve) Parker and children Jacob and Emily; sons Dave (Marianne) Zylstra and children Morgan, Kurtis and Lacey; Brian (Monica) Zylstra and daughter Abby; and Mark (Gina) Zylstra and children Lucy, Molly, Ruby and Henry; brother Rev. Ecko (Pat) DeVries of Grand Rapids; sister Grace (Jim) Cremer, also of Grand Rapids; and sister-in-law Adeline (Harley) Dykema of Portland OR.

Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; her parents, Robert and Annie; brother Rudy; and granddaughter Esther.

Julia lived out the words of Heidelberg Catechism Q&A 1. This comfort was most certainly with her as she spent her final moments here on earth. She exemplified this to her children and grandchildren, reminding us often “this world is not our home!” Julia deeply enjoyed serving the Lord by volunteering for years with Henry at Fraser Valley Gleaners, then later at the Second Chance Thrift Store, and in her quiet time corresponding with the letter writing and Bible studies program of Prison Ministries.

Julia was a servant of the Lord and will be deeply missed!

Friends and family are invited to stop by Gillies Funeral Home for visitation and viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. The memorial service will be at United Reformed Church at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

