Karen Jean Urban

Karen Jean (Curry) Urban, formerly of Everson, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2024, in Mesa, AZ.

Karen, the daughter of Carl and Pauline (Petersen) Curry, was born on July 7, 1943 in Maywood, CA. Her early years were spent in Northwestern Washington State, followed by a move to Lynwood, CA. She graduated from Lynwood High School in 1962. While at a USO dance in Long Beach, CA. she met Ronald Urban. They were united in marriage on Feb. 12, 1966, in Long Beach. After Ron’s discharge from the Navy, they moved to Hays, KS, before settling in Everson.

Karen and Ron had a small hobby farm on Lunde Road for 40 years, and Karen thrived as a homemaker. She would fill her days with caring for her children, cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, canning, and tending to animals on the homestead. Once her boys were grown, she took a position in the non-profit realm. Ron and Karen retired to Mesa, Arizona, in 2014.

Karen is survived by her sons, Marc of Lynden and Joseph (Erika) Urban of St. Peter, MN, and her grandchildren, Kade, Amelia, Owen, Eden, and Frederick.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, her parents, sister Mary (Curry) Somerville, and her in-laws Edward and Eleanor (Suppes) Urban.

She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.