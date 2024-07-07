Karen Rose Goering, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on July 5, 2024, at the age of 84.

Born on Oct. 8, 1939, in Galva, Kansas. Karen’s life was marked by love, faith and service.

Karen and her husband, Butch, shared 65 years of marriage — a testament to their enduring commitment.

Together, they weathered life’s storms and celebrated its joys.

In addition to her husband, Karen is survived by daughters Teresa Brim (Dan) and Lisa Green (Roger), sons Matthew Goering (Angel) and Timothy Goering (Lisa), nine cherished grandchildren, and 16 precious great-grandchildren. Karen was preceded in death by one granddaughter whom she cherished.

Karen’s impact extended beyond her family. For over 25 faithful and dedicated years, she served as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF), guiding others in their spiritual journey. Her unwavering faith made a lasting impact on all who knew her.

May Karen rest in peace in her loving heavenly Father’s arms.

A memorial service will be held at NCCTK on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. to honor Karen’s legacy.

In lieu of flowers a donation to BSF International can be made at bsfinternational.org.