Lila “Karen” Rutgers, age 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 18 due to congestive heart failure.

Karen was born Oct. 25, 1942 in Dupree, South Dakota to parents Lyle and Evelyn Vander Pol.

A couple years later, the family moved to Lynden where she attended Ebenezer Christian School and Lynden High School.

Karen married Bob Rutgers on Dec. 2, 1960.

She was a homemaker and held various retail jobs. Karen had a gifted talent for growing and arranging flowers.

Karen enjoyed going to antique shops, camping in Leavenworth and then later staying at their cabin in Birch Bay.

Karen was an animal lover and avid Nordstrom shopper. Karen was a member of Second Christian Reformed Church.

Karen is survived by her husband Robert “Bob” Rutgers; son Scott (Melanie) Rutgers and their daughter Hannah Rutgers; son Todd (Cheri) Rutgers and their daughters Nicole Rutgers, Brittany (Chris and their children Ember and Daxton) Leach, and Brianna (Micah) Bonewell.

Karen will be greatly missed by her siblings Ryanne Vander Pol, Charlene Vander Pol, Vonda (Theron) Hall, Ed Vander Pol, John (Kathy) Vander Pol, and Marlys (Tracy) Lane; sister-in-law Wava Vander Pol; and many nieces and nephews.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Wayne Vander Pol.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Starfish Ministries, 1706 Front St., #440, Lynden, WA 98264 or a charity of your choice.

A private family graveside committal was held Friday morning, Sept. 23 in Monumenta Cemetery followed by a public memorial service at Second Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Bed deRegt officiating.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.