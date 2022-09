Lila “Karen” Rutgers, age 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 18.

A private graveside committal will be Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. in Monumenta Cemetery, followed by a public memorial service at 11 a.m. at Second Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Ben deRegt officiating.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.