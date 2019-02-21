Kathryn Gimmaka

Kathryn Mae Gimmaka of Everson went to be with her Savior on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

Kay was born in Yakima, Washington, on March 9, 1923, to Carl and Clara Stave. Shortly after marrying Everett Gimmaka on Nov. 13, 1941, they moved to Seattle. They were married for 68 years before Everett’s death in 2010.

Kathryn and Everett had six children: infant daughter Sandra, Mel Gimmaka (Carol) and Marsha Drain (Dennis) of Everson, Barbara Borton (John) of Yakima, Beth Chung-King (Bennet) of Austin, Texas, and Danny Gimmaka (Theresa) of Woodinville. She dearly loved her children, her 16 grandchildren and 28 geret-grandchildren.

Her love for the Lord was always evident. For most of her life she was active in the church, teaching Sunday School, working with teens, planning activities for seniors, and supporting missionaries. If you knew Kay, you knew her friends were important to her. She hosted morning coffees as well as casual and special dinners in her home and never missed a chance to spend time with friends. Kay was also known for her doll making and classes. She made dolls for herself and others and shared her hobby with children and adults.

At her request, no memorial service will be held.

Kathryn’s memorial arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.