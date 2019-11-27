Kathryn Joan Fisher passed peacefully on Nov. 18, 2019, just shy of her 100th birthday, while living at the Lynden Manor. She told everyone she was going to make it, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be.

Joan (pronounced Joanne) was born Jan. 8, 1920, to Don N. and Edna M. Smith in Ellensburg, Washington. The family moved frequently, as her father was in the grocery business, before finally settling in Toppenish, where she graduated as salutatorian from Toppenish High in 1938. Leaving the small town for Seattle, she attended the University of Washington, receiving her nursing degree from Swedish Hospital in 1942. (While in nurse’s training, she was asked to cook liver and onions for Eleanor Roosevelt, whose daughter was in the hospital at the time.) Upon graduation, Joan went directly into the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant, serving in the Philippines and New Guinea. She was always proud of her service and the adventures it brought. Returning home, she reconnected with Bob Fisher, who had also returned after serving in the Marines in the South Pacific. They were married on Oct. 5, 1946. Most of their married life was spent in Bellevue, where they were territory operators for Dairy Queen stores in King, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties.

Besides being a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joan was a bowler, golfer and avid bridge player, continuing to play until just recently. While going through her things, we came across a quote she had tucked away: “My Mother was not just an interesting person, she was interested” (Joyce Maynard). That was our Mother!

Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bob; her parents; and her sisters, Mona and Ercel.

She is survived by her four children: Carol (Jeff) Ireland of Kirkland; Jan (Dan) Jurgensen of Bellingham; Don (Karen) Fisher of Lynden, and Anne Fisher (Chris) of Bonney Lake, as well as eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family extends its deepest appreciation to the staff at Lynden Manor for their loving and compassionate care. Also, to Whatcom Hospice for guiding through these last difficult weeks.

Memorials may be made to this wonderful organization: Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2800 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225.

A private, family memorial will be held at a later date.