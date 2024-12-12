Kathy Ann Henderson passed away on Nov. 17, 2024 to hear these word from her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, “Well done good and faithful servant, welcome home.”

Kathy was born July 4, 1953 to Max and Joan Leeper in Tulare, CA. At age 16, she moved to Washington State.

She graduated from Mount Baker High School followed by Northwest Baptist Bible Collage in Salem Oregon.

Kathy’s purpose was to gather and spread her knowledge and love for Jesus. She taught Bible studies, horse camps, and gave riding lessons as an outreach for the Lord.

She started, organized and evangelized women’s groups in Whatcom, Skagit and Clallam counties. Most recently using dogs as an example that Christians need a purpose and that purpose is serving the Lord.

Kathy and her husband Dave were involved with 4-H, Nooksack Valley Riders, horse breeding, horse training and competed in speed events at the state level in western games.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Joan Leeper, and her brother Larry Leeper.

She is survived by her husband Dave Henderson, their four children Heath Henderson (Leia), Jessica Harris, Angela Nicola Henderson, and Jason Harris (Tara), grandchildren Kylie “Buckwheat” Harris, Tom Henderson (Sarah), Taelin Marr, Madox Nicola, Issabella Nicola, Jetson Henderson, Ephraim Henderson, great-grandchildren: Rebel Henderson, Huckleberry Henderson. Her sister Karrie Drew (Doug), her sister-in-laws Renee Leeper and Birdie Porter, and many nieces and nephews who were very dear to Kathy’s heart.

Kathy’s message on her phone always stated, “You have reached a daughter of the King, please leave a message, and I’ll get back to you.”

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions that supports widows in Burundi, a favorite of Kathy’s, to Sisters Connection, P O Box 2092, Wenatchee, WA 98807, Sistersconnection.org.

Services will he held at 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Eastern Hills Community Church, 91 Savannah Lane, Sequim.