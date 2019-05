In Lynden now and District 4, she is also head of county GOP WHATCOM — Former County Council member Kathy Kershner announced Monday that she is seeking election to the open seat in District 4, which encompasses Lynden, Sumas, Everson, Nooksack and some of North Bellingham. Kershner is retired as a commissioned officer in the…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now