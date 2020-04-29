Katy Hooper

Katy Clara Hooper (Pauley, Brennan) went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, at the age of 41.

Katy is survived by her loving husband Brad; daughter Josey; her brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Beth Brennan; her parents, Terry and Marcé Brennan; aunt and uncle Helen and Jim Fox; and many cousins.

Katy was born March 13, 1979, and grew up in Bellingham and later Lynden. She graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1997. Katy married Jess Pauley and after a long bout with ovarian cancer was able to have a beautiful and loving daughter, Josey. Katy was later divorced and in 2019 married Brad Hooper. The cancer that she battled in her 20s returned in 2017 and although Katy fought it bravely it eventually took her life.

She worked many places in the Bellingham area, but when Brad and Katy were married they started a boat repair company, On-Board Marine. They recently expanded the business, buying the former Walsh Boat Yard in Blaine. Katy worked alongside Brad and loved what she did. She became a “boater” and Katy and Brad, along with Josey and her special dog Gracie, boated among the San Juan Islands whenever possible.

Katy was a believer in Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, and recently posted on Facebook a challenge for others to accept Jesus as their Savior because “you never know when your last day on earth will be.” She was a lover of music and knew every new song, every old song, and every country song including the lyrics … she was FUN! She leaves behind great friends who will miss her dearly. “Katy, you will be missed, but you are with your Lord and we will see you again!”

Memorials may be given to New Way Ministries of Lynden or the American Cancer Society.

A funeral and graveside service for immediate family will be held on Thursday, April 30. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future, date to be determined.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.