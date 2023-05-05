Kay Guirl passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 3, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She leaves a legacy of love, kindness, generosity and humor behind with all who called her friend or family. She was fiercely independent yet soft spoken, and always maintained her deep compassion for children and animals.

Born in Seattle on Sept. 1 1943, to Lillian and Philip Lundberg, she grew up in Poulsbo, Washington. She graduated from highschool and on scholarship attended Pacific Lutheran University, graduating with her BA degree in nursing. After graduation she married, and had two children, James and Kristine. After a divorce, she turned all her attention to supporting her kids by cultivating an impressive career in nursing and fostering her children’s interests. In 1969 she began working as a community health nurse with Snohomish County, working with pregnant women, children and mothers, a focus she maintained throughout her career.

After getting her Master’s in Public Health Nursing she began working in the Department of Social and Health Services and subsequently the US Department of Health and Human services both locally and in Washington, D.C. The birth of her first grandbaby brought her back to Washington State. She retired while faculty in the school of nursing at the University of Washington after she coauthored a textbook which was used by public nursing programs around the nation.

After retiring and settling in Lynden, she indulged in her passion for travel by visiting China and Turkey. She cruised the Panama Canal and traveled by train from England to Russia, and up through Scandinavia. When not traveling she spent all her time with family and grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved nothing more than spending time with them and attending their various school activities. Kay also enjoyed the symphony and attending local theater.

Kay is preceded in death by Lillian and Philip Lundberg, her loving parents. She is survived by her daughter Kristine Wilson, Kristine’s wife Iris Wilson, and their children Elizabeth and Katherine. She is also survived her son James Guirl, and his wife Gabby.

Per her wishes, there will not be a memorial. In leu of flowers, you can donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Great strides in Parkinson’s Research have been made, and we can make a difference for those with Parkinson’s and those who will be diagnosed in the future.