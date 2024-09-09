Kenneth E. Langel, 1932-2024, was a hardworking, loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who was always available to help others and share a great story.

Ken was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and was the only child of Mildred and Frank Langel. He attended Colfax High School and upon graduating joined the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served our country from 1952 to 1956.

He married Joyce Schroeder in 1955, and together they had two children, Gaylen and Stephanie. They lived in Fresno and Salinas, California. He joined Pacific Telephone and worked for for 34 years. Joyce and Ken divorced in 1982. It was after that that he met, dated and married the love of his life, Martha.

In 1991, they visited Lynden and soon after they decided to move to Washington. Ken found his people in the Cascade Two-Cylinder Club & the Puget Sound Antique Tractor and Machinery Association. Ken’s father was a John Deere dealer in Colfax, Wisconsin and that is where his love of the tractor began. He purchased his first John Deere Waterloo Boy in 1976 from his father and he displayed, researched, and talked about it ever since.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Frank Langel, his stepmother Louise Langel, his step brother, Otto Waldbuesser and his beloved wife Martha Langel (McMillan). He is survived by his children Gaylen and his wife Janis Langel, Stephanie, his stepchildren Pamela Erken, Michael McMillan, Patricia McMillan Kahl, and Jeffrey McMillan. He was loved and will be missed by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank the medical staff at St. Joseph’s, St Joseph’s Hospice House for their loving care in his final days.

We would also like to thank Jana Clow for her support and friendship during the last two years. His children invite all to a celebration of Ken’s life at the Lynden Heritage Museum, 217 Front St., Lynden, Oct. 19, 2024, 2-4 p.m. Please come to celebrate his life and share your memories and stories.