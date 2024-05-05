Kenneth Hamstra of Lynden, met his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Ken was born on May 6, 1938 in a little house on Hampton Road, Lynden to Ben and Gertrude Hamstra. He lived a life of strong faith and devotion to his family.

Ken Hamstra met his future wife Mary Ellen Cobb when they were children playing together on his porch. They were married on Oct. 23, 1959 in Lynden.

Ken graduated from Lynden Christian High School, attended Western Washington College, and spent two years in the U.S. Army based at the U.S. Embassy in Paris, France. Ken was employed 33 years in the banking industry at the National Bank of Commerce and Peoples State Bank where he enjoyed forging relationships with customers and fellow employees. At Peoples he was affectionately known as Mr. H. During this time he purchased 20 acres off of the Vinup Road and realized his dream of becoming a raspberry farmer.

After retirement, he did accounting for numerous businesses, and gardening for the city of Lynden and landscaping.

Ken was a lifetime member of Second Christian Reformed Church in Lynden, where he served a term as elder and several terms as deacon.

Ken lived life to the fullest. He loved to travel with his beloved wife, whether it was going to the ocean, or spring training in Arizona, or to Lake Tahoe to see the snowfall. As Mary Ellen‘s health declined, he selflessly took care of her and considered it a privilege.

He loved gardening and generously shared his dahlias with friends and complete strangers. One of his many hobbies was making mints for weddings. Ken looked forward to getting together with his coffee group.

In short, he was a loyal friend to many and a kindhearted man. If you met him, you loved him and he loved you back unconditionally. God truly blessed him.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 60 years Mary Ellen, brothers-in-law Robert DeGroot, Robert Cobb, and John Cobb.

Ken is survived by children David Hamstra (Jacqueline), Kaylene Schiller, Susan Burri (David), and Michael Hamstra; grandsons Eric Schiller (Kristen Patterson), Alex Schiller (Allison) and Addison Schiller (Madeline MacLeod); step-grandchildren Sarah Bouchereau (Carl), Brendan Scott (Marleigh), Alex Scott (Rachel), and Michelle Scott; and step great grandchildren Gabrielle, Layla, Madeleine, Isaac, and Daisy. He will be greatly missed by sister Gayle DeGroot, and sisters-in-law Lena Marie (Mick) VanderGriend, Henrietta Cobb and Hattie Cobb.

Memorials are suggested to Project Hope, Christian Hope Association 205 South BC Avenue Suite 117, Lynden WA, 98264.

A special thank you to Whatcom Hospice and Seven Sisters for their gentle care.

Ken’s graveside service will be Friday, May 24, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. in Monumenta Cemetery, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at Second Christian Reformed Church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.