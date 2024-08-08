Kenneth Rupke passed away Aug. 7, 2024, at the age of 94. He was a lifelong resident of Whatcom County. Ken proudly served as a United States Marine and fought in the Korean War. He operated a dairy farm in Everson for many years.

Ken is survived by his wife Inga, who was the love of his life; daughters Janice Faber and Dawn (Aldon) Aulenbacher, and sister Donna Bajema.

Ken is proceeded at death by his parents, Harry and Jennie Rupke, son Kenneth Jr., son James, and sister Marjorie Van Dyken.

Services were held Aug. 16, 2024, at Monumenta Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.