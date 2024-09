Cpl. Kevin Antonio-Jose, Dec. 21, 2000-Sept. 11, 2024 will return to Lynden Friday evening Sept. 20, 2024, with a private family visitation at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden.

The public visitation was Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with a 1 p.m. funeral service at Gillies Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service was a full military honors burial in Lynden Cemetery.