Kinuyo Kita

Kinuyo (Kay) Kita, a caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 26, 2019, at age 84.

Kinuyo was born in Takamatsu, Japan, on Dec. 16, 1934, to Zempei and Kikuno Ueta. She married her high school sweetheart, Yukio Kita, on Nov. 30, 1958, and raised their only child, Yuki, in Tokyo, Japan. She was very involved at Himonya Church (United Churches of Christ of Japan) in Tokyo, and also volunteered and traveled for an NGO to places such as Sri Lanka and China. Her adventurous spirit brought her to the USA at age 62 to live with her daughter’s family and Kay learned English for the first time by attending Whatcom Community College’s ESL classes. She also volunteered at her grandsons’ school in Lynden Christian’s Cash From Trash program and participated in a senior bowling league at Park Bowl in Bellingham.

Kinuyo traveled extensively, visiting some 40 countries, sometimes going by herself to places such as New York City and London. She also had a talent for flower arrangement and calligraphy, using her gifts to serve her church with beautiful arrangements and writing baptismal certificates. She loved the Seattle Mariners, especially Ichiro, and often went to their games by train. She was an amazing cook and blessed many with her beautiful presentations.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Yukio Kita, of Tokyo, in 1985; and brother Yoshiteru Ueta of Takamatsu, Japan.

She is survived by her sister Ruriko Morikawa of Takamatsu, Japan; brother Yoshihide Ueta of Osaka, Japan; daughter and son-in-law, Yuki and Robin Caldwell of Lynden; grandsons Christopher (Becky) Caldwell (and great-grandsons Lawrence and Tito) and Daniel Caldwell in Seattle.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, in CrossPoint Church of Lynden, 8686 Vinup Rd., officiated by Pastor Gary Miles. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

The family thanks many who took such good care of Kay including at HomePlace Burlington Memory Care and Skagit Hospice Care. Her constant smiles were a joy to many.