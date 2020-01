ATLANTA — Point 27, a global nonprofit, has sent gifts of Thin Blue Line scripture-inscribed dog tags called Shields of Strength to the Lynden Police Department to honor fallen Interim Police Chief Michael Knapp, who died Nov. 6, 2019, after being hit by a vehicle. In all, 133 law enforcement line-of-duty deaths were reported in…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now