Kristi Dominguez is Ferndale’s new superintendent

FERNDALE — Friday, the Ferndale School Board named Kristi Dominguez as its new superintendent. Dominguez currently serves as the assistant superintendent of Teaching & Learning for the Bellingham School District. The board’s March 25 vote to approve Dominguez was unanimous, the district stated in a media release by Celina Rodriguez, director of communications and community…
