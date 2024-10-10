Kristie Ann Hutchins, 55, of Lynden, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. She was born Aug. 5, 1969, in Seattle to Ken and Audrey Nooney and grew up in Shoreline, Washington. She received her teaching degree in 1992 from Central Washington University after attending Western Washington University. She married Layne Hutchins on July 21, 1990, and later had three children: Tate, Quin and Mallorie.

Kristie met Jesus at Malibu Young Life Camp as a teenager and lived the rest of her life in joyful service to her Savior. She was full of God’s love and the Holy Spirit and she generously gave time, love, kindness and encouragement to all she came in contact with, opening wide her heart and home that all might be welcomed in.

Kristie will be remembered as a beloved teacher, a dear friend to many, a treasured mother figure to more than just her children, and someone whose encouragement and support meant the world to so many. To her family, she was a rock of wisdom, unconditional love, encouragement and so much more. She taught us how to live life as followers of Jesus and how to love and care for those around us.

We will always look to her as a shining example of a life full of faith, love, joy and peace. Our prayer is that all who were touched by the loved poured out by this amazing woman might know that it came from the depth of her relationship with Jesus and the love of God that filled every part of her being and impacted all that she did.

Kristie is survived by her husband Layne and children Tate, Quin and Mallorie (Lynden), parents Ken and Audrey Nooney (Shoreline), sister Kim Magana (Juan) and niece Ruth, and many other relatives and so many friends.

The memorial service for Kristie will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at North County Christ the King Church in Lynden.

In lieu of flowers, please give to a foundation we will be setting up in Kristie’s name to provide financial assistance to a high school graduate wishing to pursue a degree in elementary education. Make donations payable to Lynden Scholarship Foundation, +C/O Kristie Hutchins Memorial Scholarship, 400 5th St., Lynden, WA 98264. Donations can also be made online at LyndenScholarshipFoundation.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.