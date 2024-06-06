Kristine Lynn ‘Dissy’ DeGroot-Keene

Although her earthly journey ended on May 29, 2024, it began in 1968, on a warm summer’s day on July 29, to be exact, when Kristine Lynn DeGroot- Keene, known as “Dissy” to her loving family, came into the world, bringing a zest for life, a passion for entertaining, and a love for people, young, old and in between.

Kris enjoyed reminiscing about her youth, and with her usual wit and wisdom would share memories of the Lettered Street’s Gang, a rag tag group of Lynden neighborhood children, tales of fishing the seas with Grandpa Casey, and asking unanswerable questions regarding the insulation value of aluminum foil, carefully wrapped around an RC Cola, sent along on many a field trip to Stanley Park or to the strawberry berry fields surrounding Lynden.

A student of the Lynden public school system, Kris showed her leadership skills early on, being the first to fold her kindergarten nap towel, then instructing others on how to properly do the same. As years passed, Kris was active in school athletics, clubs, and other extra-curricular activities. As the 1986 senior class president she was more of a den mother, a role she carried for life, endearing herself to many, creating life-long friends, especially the 86’ers, for whom she was friend, confidant, counselor, and chef.

Using her God-given talents to serve others, be they Green & Gold or Blue & White, Kris showed compassion when needed, but was not afraid to take a tough-love approach, especially when one needed to improve their attitude or actions, most often with a simple cocked head, furled brow, with a simple “Oh, Honey” getting to the point, though she was known on occasion to state “Jesus loves you, and I’m trying.”

Kris assisted many a young man with clothing choices while working alongside her best friend and faithful sidekick, though some may say co-conspirator, sister Lori, peddling the right mix of Levi jeans, Newport News shirts, and Reebok shoes to the fashion challenged customers who arrived at the Gent’s Den.

Kris furthered her education with a degree in business, using her skills for over 25 years in the concrete industry (“Not cement, cement is a powder”) at Ferndale Ready Mix, sharing her talents for the betterment of many community organizations, including serving on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Lynden and the Lynden Chamber of Commerce. She was a volunteer with Lynden Relay for Life, and most recently served her community as a member of the City of Lynden Civil Service Commission.

All the while, many a wedding, family gathering, and other important get together were blessed by Kris’ catering skills, honed in the hot kitchen of the family-owned Fairway Café, under the guidance of her beloved mother and mentor, Rose. Many benefited from her culinary prowess, when out of nowhere a tasty bowl of soup, fresh baked bread, and a special treat showed up at the exact moment it was needed, nutrition for the body, but an expression of love to feed the soul.

Her social media writings on behalf of the Fairway Café were a blessing to thousands, and true to Kris form, less about the Fairway, and more about uplifting an entire community, such was her great love of Lynden.

Rumor has it she met the man of her life, husband Marcus, while dressed in Dutch costume working the information booth at the Fair, though official photos have long since mysteriously disappeared. Together they had wonderful life experiences, she often boasting of his art skills and prior service to our nation, he quietly caring for his beloved behind the scenes, just what someone with Kris’ larger than life personality needed.

Kris is survived by her husband of 25 years, Marcus, her mother Rose DeGroot, father Neil DeGroot (Patricia), insomnia partner and sister Lori (Rod) TenKley, and much loved nieces Emily (Luke) Heystek and Olivia (Kyle) Bosscher, great-nieces Rowen, Charli, and Frankie, and new great-nephew Flynn, along with numerous other extended family.

Kris will be deeply missed by many, many more, for her reach and her love was as big as her humidity infused hair, though now we celebrate with all of Heaven as our wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend sits with her savior Jesus, at the throne of God above.

She’s got this!

Oh, and in lieu of awkwardly asking Lori to send flowers to herself, or Rose catering a meal for her own family, the family asks that a donation is made to the Kris DeGroot-Keene Scholarship Fund 400 5th St., Lynden, WA 98264, or if you wish to send flowers to please use local florist Lynden Florea. Kris was all about keeping it local.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at North County Christ the King Church, 1816 18th St., Lynden. To share a memory with the family, please visit the Sig’s Funeral and Cremation Services website.