Larrabee captures junior PGA championship 

Ferndale graduate wins big in Maryland Joe Kramer Sports Editor MARYLAND — Recent Ferndale graduate and UCLA commit Baylor Larrabee won the national junior PGA championships at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. on Aug. 2. Larrabee became the third boys champion from Washington to accomplish the achievement; the others, Rick Fehr (1979) and…
