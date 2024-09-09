Larry Allen DeKoster (1947-2024) was a dedicated, kind, loving, hardworking husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend, who always put the needs of others ahead of his own.

Born at St Luke’s Hospital in Bellingham to Lawrence and Katherine DeKoster, he was a lifetime resident of Lynden. Larry attended Lynden High School and was a self-proclaimed graduate of the school of hard knocks. When he reflected on his younger years, Larry would often share stories about racing cars on the Hampton with his Ford Thunderbird.

Larry’s first full-time job was driving truck for Bogaard Hay at the young age of 16. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Army, National Guard. Larry married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn, at the age of 20 and they were married for 56 years. He was an amazing father to Monica, Misty, Derek and Shawn. He gave his heart to Jesus at the age of 29 and was committed to raising his children to love Him. Larry loved the Lord and was so excited to meet Him. When Larry wasn’t working, taking care of his family, or at church, he was spotted at the Dutch Treat drinking coffee with the locals. He enjoyed taking care of his horses and would often go horseback riding. He looked forward to his time each year with the guys hunting for deer, elk, and cougars.

Larry treasured watching his children in their various sports and carried his video camera with him at all times. Larry was an incredible grandpa to 22 grandkids and four great-grands. What he valued most was their visits to his house or watching them on the field competing.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Katherine (Lagerway), brother-in-law Don Whitman, and his grandson Haddon Assink. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Scheffer), his sisters Janice (DeKoster) and Gord Bogaard, Sheryl (DeKoster) Whitman, his kids Monica (DeKoster) and her husband Monte Maberry, Misty (DeKoster) and her husband Chris Parris, Derek DeKoster and his wife Sarah (Herwerden), Shawn DeKoster and his wife Lisa (DeBruin).

Larry’s personality brought warmth and joy to everyone he encountered, and he will be missed until we meet again. Larry’s memory will remain in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who knew him. Larry would want you to know the love and grace of Jesus Christ. If you would like to give something in honor of him, he would ask that you give your heart to his savior, Jesus, so he can see you again. You can also donate to your local church or food bank.

Larry’s memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at First Reformed Church, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.