Larry Arko 

Larry Eugene Arko, age 78, of Ferndale passed away peacefully and comfortably while watching the Mariners on Sunday, July 17 in Ferndale.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25 at Enterprise Cemetery with a celebration of life following at the Ferndale Events Center, 5715 Barrett Road starting at 1 p.m.

Family suggests memorial contributions be donated to Whatcom County Hospice and local Heart Association.

To view a more complete obituary and share memories of Larry, please log on to www.sigsfuneralservices.com.