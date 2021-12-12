Laura Beth Plagerman

Laura Beth Huizenga Plagerman, age 61, passed away at home on Tuesday, Dec. 7 after a year-long struggle with cancer.

Laura was born Sept. 11, 1960, in Sioux Center, Iowa to Otto and Madelyne Huizenga. She had five siblings: LuAnn, Ruth, Bev, Maria, and Orlan.

Laura married Larry Plagerman on May 8, 1982 in Orange City, Iowa. Together they had a son, Kelvin, and daughter, Melanie.

Laura would tell you her most important job was taking care of their daughter, Melanie, who passed away at age 23 from complications of Cystic Fibrosis. Laura also helped Larry run their family dairy farm.

Laura worked at the family grocery store in Orange City, taught at Bellingham Christian, and worked as the customer service representative and manager at Sterling Bank.

Laura was involved with her family in Nooksack Valley Riders and the Patterned Speed Horse Association. She had a strong faith in Jesus and spent many years teaching Sunday school and singing on the praise teams.

Laura will be greatly missed by her husband Larry, son Kelvin (Tanya) Plagerman and grandchild Colden Nielsen; her father Otto (Priscilla) Huizenga, her Parents in law Arlyn (MaryLou) Plagerman, her siblings LuAnn (Mark) Wagenaar, Ruth (Bryon) Schelling, Bev (Randy) VanDeGriend, Maria (Mike) Byker, and Orlan (Rebecca) Huizenga; sister-in-law Linda (Marv) Tjoelker, brothers-in-law Leroy (Rhonda) Plagerman and Scott (Connie) Plagerman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Laura is preceded in death by her daughter Melanie, mother Madelyne Huizenga, and nephew Nathaniel Schelling.

Family and friends are invited to a closed casket visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home, Lynden. The graveside committal will be at Ten Mile Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 16 at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service at North County Christ the King Church, Lynden. Memorials may be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 520 Pike Street, #1075 Seattle, WA 98101. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.