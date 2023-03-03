Laura Louise Taubenheim was born on Sept. 7, 1931 and died on Feb. 21, 2023.

Laura is survived by her husband of 69 ½ years, Richard Lee Taubenheim, four children: Lauralie (Glenn), Debbie (Brad), Curtis (Pam), and Kevin (Brenda).

She was also blessed with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Laura was born in Covington, KY to parents Albert and Isabel Peters and she had one sister, Rosalie.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker and later worked at the Redmond Senior Center and Lake Hills Baptist Church.

Laura enjoyed gardening, hiking, and travel. She was committed to daily devotions.

Laura will be remembered for her willingness to try new things like skiing and snorkeling to stay connected with her family.

We know that Laura is rejoicing in heaven and we will see her again.

Funeral will be held at First Baptist Church of Lake Hills on Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m.