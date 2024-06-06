Laurie Anne Kuehnel was born on Sept. 3, 1958, and passed away on May 26, 2024. Laurie was born to Pete and Irene Kuehnel in Bellingham and graduated from Bellingham High School in 1976. Laurie worked at Johnson’s Fine Food, Ferndale Drugstore, and Ferndale Family Medicine. She met many people throughout her career and cared very much for her patients, customers, and coworkers, who all became her close friends. She always looked out for her patients and had a passion for everyone who came into the doors of the clinic.

Laurie’s greatest joy was being a Seahawks fan. She joined the Whatcom Sea Hawkers club in 2015. She was a passionate 12’s fan and never missed a game. She was able to attend four games in person last year and had a blast every time. Laurie loved to bargain shop all year round for the holidays. She would shop and post photos of Seahawk gear on sale so her friends and family could also get a deal. Always prepared, Laurie left behind Christmas presents for the family for the upcoming holiday.

Laurie leaves behind her son and best friend, Lucas Griest, and his partner Jessica Waters; sister, Teresa Hiebert; brother, Patrick Kuehnel; nephews, John, Alex and Ryan; and nieces Molly and Luna. She also leaves behind her close friends Jeannie Parks and Karen Eddy, and all the Seahawkers who loved and cared for her very much.

Laurie was an organ donor and her last act of kindness was donating her corneas to two people, who will now have the gift of sight.

We are very proud of her for that. Laurie will be deeply missed and never forgotten. We love her very much. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Donations in Laurie’s memory can be made to the Whatcom Humane Society.

