LCS finding ways to start Sept. 1, all on campus, safely

Adjustments: Spacing out desks, juggling some classes, all wearing face protection By Hailey Palmer [email protected] LYNDEN — Lynden Christian Schools is making its plan for the fall — to begin on schedule Sept. 1 with everyone in-person on campus full-time. The school system announced the start date last week on social media. Superintendent Paul Bootsma…
