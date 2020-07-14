LCS finding ways to start Sept. 1, all on campus, safely

Adjustments: Spacing out desks, juggling some classes, all wearing face protection By Hailey Palmer [email protected] LYNDEN ­— Lynden Christian Schools is making its plan for the fall — to begin on schedule Sept. 1 with everyone in-person on campus full-time. The school system announced the start date last week on social media. Superintendent Paul Bootsma…

