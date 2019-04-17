LEGALS- APRIL 17, 2019

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Planning Commission meeting will be held beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the Planning Commission. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2367.

DATE OF NOTICE: April 17, 2019

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide, on properties currently, zoned Urban Residential (UR) and City Center (CC) generally north and south of Main Street to Hamlin Avenue, west of the Nooksack River, and along Second Avenue, south of Eaton Street.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes modify Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) 18.47 Downtown Architectural and Site Design Standards. The purpose of the update is to create a more user-friendly code. No substantial changes are proposed to the design standards or intent of the current code. The Ferndale Planning Commission is asked to recommend approval to the Ferndale City Council.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of the amendment to the Ferndale Municipal Code.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: April 17, 2019 – May 15, 2019

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

[email protected]

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

The latest Planning Commission Agendas related to this text change proposal may be accessed here:

https://ferndale.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/12089

Published April 17, 2019

CITY OF FERNDALE

HEARING EXAMINER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

RE: Administrative Appeal

File No. 18007-APL

Appellants: Silver Creek Business Park and Van Beek Drywall

Project Names: Silver Creek Business Park Phase Three and Van Beek Drywall

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale Hearing Examiner will conduct a public hearing on April 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Ferndale Council Chambers located at 5694 2nd Avenue in Ferndale to consider an appeal on an administrative decision. Pursuant to Section 14.15.055 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The appellants appeal the Public Works Stormwater Condition Number 5 cited within two separate site plan review letters dated October 15, 2018 issued for the Silver Creek Business Park Phase III and Van Beek Drywall projects. The Public Works Condition requires a stormwater site plan be developed according to the 2014 Stormwater Management Manual for Wester Washington Volume I Stormwater Site Plans prior to any application being approved for the property located at 1350 Slater Road Parcel Number 380204352537.

For further information regarding this request, please contact Jori Burnett at the City of Ferndale at 2095 Main Street, or call (360) 685-2351.

Published April 17, 2019

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of April 15, 2019

Ordinance #2093

An ordinance creating a new fund for the Complete Streets Program

Ordinance #2094

An ordinance amending the Poverty Task Force Membership Requirements

Ordinance #2095

An ordinance adopting a Downtown Catalyst Program

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published April 17, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed zoning text amendment within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER: 19005-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: April 15, 2019

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide, on properties currently, zoned Urban Residential (UR) and City Center (CC) generally north and south of Main Street to Hamlin Avenue, west of the Nooksack River, and along Second Avenue, south of Eaton Street.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The City proposes modify Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) 18.47 Downtown Architectural and Site Design Standards. The purpose of the update is to create a more user-friendly code. No substantial changes are proposed to the design standards or intent of the current code.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: April 17 – May 1, 2019

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

The latest Planning Commission Agendas related to this text change proposal may be accessed here:

https://ferndale.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/12089

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Washington State Department of Commerce Review

3. City of Ferndale Planning Commission recommendation

4. Ferndale City Council review

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment.

Published April 17, 2019

Public Notice: City of Ferndale now Accepting Comprehensive Plan Amendments

As required by the Ferndale Municipal Code, the City of Ferndale is providing public notice of the availability of applications for amendment or revision to the City’s Comprehensive Plan. Completed amendments, with associated fees, must be received by the City no later than the close of business Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

All applications shall be submitted on such forms as provided by the City, and incomplete applications will not be accepted. Forms are available online at https://ci-ferndale-wa.smartgovcommunity.com/Public/DocumentsView or at City Hall, 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA. Complete applications must be submitted online at www.cityofferndale.org/permits. If you have any questions please contact Haylie Miller, Community Development Director, at (360) 685-2367 or at [email protected]

Published April 3 & 17, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

ORIGINAL TRUSTEE SALE RECORDED ON 12/10/2018 IN THE OFFICE OF THE WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDER.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

File No.: 18-124133

Title Order No.: 245406847

Grantor: William H Hellums Jr, a single person

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Wells Fargo Bank, NA

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Reference number of the deed of trust: 2130704402

Parcel number(s): 142746 / 4005221963310000

Abbreviated legal description: Lots 33-34, Block 2 “ Paradise Lakes Country Club, Div No. 7,” Vol. 10, P. 60-62, Whatcom County

Commonly known as: 8336 Golden Valley Blvd, Maple Falls, WA 98266

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON will on April 26, 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am at Whatcom County Courthouse (Main Entrance), 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 33 AND 34, BLOCK 2, “PARADISE LAKES COUNTRY CLUB, DIVISION NO. 7,” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGES 60 THROUGH 62, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON which is the subject of that certain Deed of Trust dated July 29, 2013, recorded July 31, 2013, under Auditor’s File No. 2130704402, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from William H Hellums Jr, a single person as Grantor, to Northwest Trustee Services LLC as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The Default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Delinquent monthly payments from the June 1, 2018 installment on in the sum of $11,033.25 together with all fees, costs and or disbursements incurred or paid by the beneficiary and or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. The Trustee’s fees and costs are estimated at $2,597.53 as of December 7, 2018. The amount to cure the default payments as of the date of this notice is $13,881.52. Payments and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the reinstatement amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $199,198.74, together with interest in the Note or other instrument secured from May 1, 2018, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. The amount necessary to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as the date of this notice is $210,231.24. Interest and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty express or implied regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on April 26, 2019. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by April 15, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before April 15, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after April 15, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: William H Hellums, Jr. a/k/a William Hellums 8336 Golden Valley Blvd Maple Falls, WA 98266 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of William H. Hellums, Jr. a/k/a William Hellums 8336 Golden Valley Boulevard Maple Falls, WA 98266 by both first class and certified mail on October 31, 2018 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on October 31, 2018 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth above, and whose telephone number is (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants, who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.60.

XI. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-800-569-4287 or National Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone (Toll-Free): 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

XII. A list of the persons this Notice was sent to is attached hereto as exhibit “A”. EXHIBIT “A” William H Hellums, Jr. a/k/a William Hellums 8336 Golden Valley Blvd Maple Falls, WA 98266 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of William H. Hellums, Jr. a/k/a William Hellums 8336 Golden Valley Boulevard Maple Falls, WA 98266 Paradise Lakes Country Club 1500 Railroad Avenue Bellingham, WA 982250000 Paradise Lakes Country Club R/A CJ Services Corporation 1500 Railroad Avenue Bellingham, WA 982250000 Industrial Credit Union PO Box 1767 Bellingham, WA 98227 Industrial Credit Union R/A: Terri Salstrom 3233 Northwest Ave Bellingham, WA 98225 Industrial Credit Union of Whatcom County c/o Carmichael Clark, P.S. 1700 D Street PO Box 5226 Bellingham, WA 98227 Industrial Credit Union of Whatcom County 3233 Northwest Avenue Bellingham, WA 98225 Christina Hellums 8336 Golden Valley Blvd Maple Falls, WA 98266 Occupant(s) 8336 Golden Valley Blvd Maple Falls, WA 98266

XIII. FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE: AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt.

DATED this 10th day of December, 2018

AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 ADDRESS FOR PERSONAL SERVICE Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) SS. COUNTY OF CLARK ) This instrument was acknowledged before me this 10th day of December, 2018, by Inna D. Zagariya, Vice President. Natalie Taras Notary Public in and for the State of Washington My Commission Expires: 3/12/22 NOTARY PUBLIC STATE OF WASHINGTON NATALIE TARAS MY COMMISSION EXPIRES MARCH 12, 2022 NPP0345382

Published March 27 & April 17, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-836508-SH

Title Order No.: 8742118

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2070401380

Parcel Number(s): 137310 / 4004125050510000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ROBERT D. ALEX, AN UNMARRIED MAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 5/17/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

A PARCEL OF LAND LYING THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST, OF W.M., WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, THE SAID PARCEL BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER 400 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 14 DEGREES 00’ EAST, 412.25 FEET TO A POINT ON A LINE PARALLEL WITH AND 400 FEET SOUTH OF SAID NORTH LINE, SAID POINT BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE WEST ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE 250 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEGREES 00’ WEST, 780 FEET MORE OR LESS TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE COUNTRY ROAD (REESE HILL ROAD); THENCE EASTERLY ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE TO A POINT WHICH BEARS SOUTH 14 DEGREES 00’ EAST FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 14 DEGREES 00’ WEST, 460 FEET MORE OR LESS TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

More commonly known as: 4890 REESE HILL RD, SUMAS, WA 98295 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/15/2007, recorded 4/10/2007, under Instrument No. 2070401380 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ROBERT D. ALEX, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as grantor(s), to WELLS FARGO FINANCIAL NATIONAL BANK, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., as original beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $6,817.12.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $65,870.49, together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/20/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 5/17/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/6/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/6/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/6/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/7/2018.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-836508-SH.

Dated: 1/9/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 2763 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-836508-SH

Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

IDSPub #0149117

Published April 17 & May 8, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-00200-0

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LISA M.E. ZUZARTE; MARCELLUS G. ZUZARTE; LUKE ZUZARTE; KENNAN ZUZARTE; JULIANA ZUZARTE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LISA M.E. ZUZARTE; MARCELLUS G. ZUZARTE; LUKE ZUZARTE; KENNAN ZUZARTE; JULIANA ZUZARTE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s),

TO WHATCOM COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

On December 19, 2018, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST, obtained an Order of Default and Entry of Default Judgment in the Superior Court of Washington, County of WHATCOM, against THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LISA M.E. ZUZARTE; MARCELLUS G. ZUZARTE; LUKE ZUZARTE; KENNAN ZUZARTE; JULIANA ZUZARTE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES (collectively “Defendants”).

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises located at 4104 Loomis Trail Road, Blaine, WA 98230 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

THE NORTH 5 ACRES OF LAND IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

THE EAST 1/3, BY ACREAGE MEASUREMENT BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE WEST 10 ACRES THEREOF; AND EXCEPT THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF; AND EXCEPT THE RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR LOOMIS TRAIL ROAD LYING ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE THEREOF; AND THE SOUTH 59.67 FEET OF THE EAST 336.4 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR EGRESS, INGRESS AND UTILITIES AS CREATED BY THAT CERTAIN INSTRUMENT RECORDED DECEMBER 10, 2002, UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2021201912. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 400 11 7 51611 0 0000

Commonly referred to as: 4104 Loomis Trail Road, Blaine, WA 98230 referred to in the Default Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the January 24, 2019 is $625,364.07 consisting of the following: the principal amount of $370,434.73 and $240,133.08 in interest and fees; $3,527.32 awarded for attorneys’ fees and costs; $7,278.14 awarded for prior attorney’s fees and costs; plus prejudgment interest from December 1, 2018 through December 19, 2018 in the amount of $1,378.64 ($72.65 x 19 days), plus post-judgment interest accruing after December 19, 2018 through January 24, 2019, at the rate of 7.150% per annum, of $2,616 ($72.56 per diem x 36 days); pursuant to paragraph 2 of the Judgment, post-judgment amounts advanced for attorneys’ fees, and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees for an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrowers and that the court will establish an eight month redemption period from the date of the Sheriff’s foreclosure sale, and the sheriff should be ordered to issue a Sheriff’s Deed to the successful bidder at the termination of the redemption period pursuant to RCW 6.23.020.

WITNESS, the Honorable David M. Thorn, Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 6th day of February, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, May 3, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published March 20 & 27 and April 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-00358-8

ORDER OF SALE

ON REAL PROPERTY

US BANK NA,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: Whatcom County Sheriff

A Judgment of Foreclosure was entered and docketed in this case on1/25/2018. The Judgment was entered in favor of the Judgment Creditor: US BANK NA, 4801 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY, 42301; against UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY in rem with a money award in the amount of $124,523.28 plus post judgment interest at the rate of 3.9900% per annum from 1/25/2018 to date of sale, with a per diem of $13.61 and whereas said judgment is a foreclosure without deficiency judgment, 0 month redemption period.

NOW, THEREFORE, IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, you are hereby commanded to sell, in the manner prescribed by law for the sale of real property on execution (subject to redemption of 0 months), all of the interest that the Defendant had on November 22, 2011, the date of the Deed of Trust, and also the interest that the Defendant had thereafter acquired in the real property described as follows:

Exhibit A:

LOT 45, “BIRCH BAY VILLAGE, DIVISION NO. 12-M,” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 76, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

APN/Parcel No. 4051225252040000 and commonly known as: 8252 Skeena Way, Blaine, WA 98230-9546.

Sale of the property is to satisfy the sum listed above, plus the costs incurred in performing this Order of Sale. You are to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days.

WITNESS, the Honorable Alfred L. Heydrich, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 6th day of March, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, May 24, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 10, 17 & 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 18-2-02298-37

WRIT OF EXECUTION

ON REAL PROPERTY

SNOWATER TIME SHARE ASSOCIATION, A Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993,

Defendant(s).

TO: SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON: TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATOCM COUNTY, YOU ARE COMMANDED:

To Take this writ, along with the attached copies of the exemption statutes, and levy upon, seize, and take into possession and execution, the nonexempt real property of the below stated Defendant/Judgment Debtor, Successor Trustee of the DeGrazia Family Trust UTD March 19, 1993, in your county, sufficient to execute and to satisfy the judgment, interest, and increased interest, costs, and increased costs, to sell that property according to law, and to make return of this writ within sixty (60) days to the clerk who issued it, on the basis of the following-described judgment.

On February 28, 2019, the Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor was awarded judgment against the Defendant/Judgment Debtor, Successor Trustee of the DeGrazia Family Trust UTD March 19, 1993, in the Superior Court of Whatcom County, Washington under cause number 18-2-02064-37. The amount owing and due on this judgment is the following:

(a) Judgment/Principal:

$54,111.09 (Unit 1408)

$51,289.30 (Unit 1407)

(b) Attorneys’ Fees: $2,500.00

(c) Costs: $2,184.74

(d) Amount actually due: $110,084.13, plus interest at 12% per annum and increased costs and attorney’s fees in connection with this writ and sale.

The real property to be executed upon is legally described as follows:

Unit Nos. 1407 and 1408, Clearwater Condominiums, according to the Declaration thereof, under Auditor’s File No. 1281254, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington;

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington;

Tax Parcel Nos 390705 469379 0028/ P110114 and 390705 469379 0029/ P110115

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley JR, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 26th day of March, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, May 24, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes. BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 10, 17 & 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN & FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

Estate of Jerry R Shultz Deceased

NO: 18-4-00610-37

PROBATE NOICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE:

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative for this estate.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and & filing the original of the claim with the court in which the pro- bate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1) (c) or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is on presented within the time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as other- wise provided in RCW 11.40.051 & RCW 11.40.060. this bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate & nonprobate assets.

Personal Representative: Darcie Frisch for the estate of Jerry R Shultz 3424 Knowles RD Wenatchee WA 98801

Published April 3, 10 & 17, 2019

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

Estate of

TED ANDREW HAMILTON,

Deceased.

NO. 19-4-00170-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: April 3rd, 2019.

Ryan Hamilton, Personal Representative

Address to send a copy of Claim:

7541 Leeside Dr.

Blaine, WA 98230

Published April 3, 10 & 17, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In re the Matter and Estate of:

JOANNE CARSON-McGLASSON,

Deceased.

No. 19-4-00176-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If notice was not provided under RCW Chapters 11.40 or 11.42, the creditor must present the claim within twenty-four months after the decedent’s date of death. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors: April 3, 2019

Date of first publication: April 10, 2019

Marc C. McGlasson, Personal Representative

Presented by:

Law Offices of Roger L. Ellingson, P.S.

Roger L. Ellingson, WSBA #19292

Attorney for Personal Representative

PO Box 1258 / 289 H Street

Blaine, WA 98231-1258

(360) 332-7000; Fax: (360) 332-6677

Published in Ferndale Record: April 10, 17 and 24, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-02064-37

SNOWATER TIME SHARE ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

PHILIP CONTRARO,

Defendant(s).

TO: PHILIP CONTRARO, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: WHITE RAPID CONDOMINIUM, UNIT #1509, Time Share Unit G, 10500 Mt Baker Hwy, Glacier, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION: AN UNDIVIDED 1/12 INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PRESCRIBED CONDOMINIUM APARTMENT; UNIT NO. 1509, TIME SHARE SEGMENT G OF WHITE RAPID CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED MARCH 3, 1978, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1281246, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 390705 480387 0102

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 3, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $11,129.82

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK, SITKIN AND DAVIS

SETH A. WOOLSON

1500 RAILROAD AVENUE

BELLINGHAM WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-02065-37

SNOWATER TIME SHARE ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

HERBERT H. CROWSTON and BEVERLY R. CROWSTON, husband and wife,

Defendant(s).

TO: HERBERT H. CROWSTON and BEVERLY R. CROWSTON, husband and wife, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 10500 MT BAKER HWY #1107, EQUINOX CONDOMINIUMS, GLACIER, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION: AN UNDIVIDED 1/12 INTEREST, BEING TIME SHARE SEGMENT G, IN UNIT NO. 1107, EQUINOX CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1291778, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORD OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 390705 493392 0067

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, MAY 3, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $9,415.65

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK, SITKIN AND DAVIS

SETH A. WOOLSON

1500 RAILROAD AVENUE

BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-00200-0

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LISA M.E. ZUZARTE; MARCELLUS G. ZUZARTE; LUKE ZUZARTE; KENNAN ZUZARTE; JULIANA ZUZARTE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LISA M.E. ZUZARTE; MARCELLUS G. ZUZARTE; LUKE ZUZARTE; KENNAN ZUZARTE; JULIANA ZUZARTE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 4104 LOOMIS TRAIL ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A:

THE NORTH 5 ACRES OF LAND IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

THE EAST 1/3, BY ACREAGE MEASUREMENT BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE WEST 10 ACRES THEREOF; AND EXCEPT THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF; AND EXCEPT THE RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR LOOMIS TRAIL ROAD LYING ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE THEREOF; AND THE SOUTH 59.67 FEET OF THE EAST 336.4 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR EGRESS, INGRESS AND UTILITIES AS CREATED BY THAT CERTAIN INSTRUMENT RECORDED DECEMBER 10, 2002, UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2021201912. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 400 11 7 51611 0 0000

TAX PARCEL NO. 400117 516110 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, MAY 3, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $625,364.07

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

ZIEVE, BRODNAX & STEELE LLP

Kingston Bowen

6100 219th Street, Ste. 480

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

206.866.5345

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 16-2-01022-5

BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

JANIS EWING and PATRICK EWING, in their individual and marital community,

Defendant(s).

TO: JANIS EWING and PATRICK EWING, in their individual and marital community, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 8192 QUINAULT ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 5, BIRCH BAY VILLAGE, DIVISION NO 12-D, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOULME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 41 AND 42, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 405123 003115 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 10, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $27,730.85

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Kristen Reid

Belcher Swanson

900 Dupont Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

360.734.6390

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 10, 17 & 24 and May 1, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-01718-0

HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR DEUTSCHE ALT-A SECURITIES INC. MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-AR4,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

MIKHAIL SEMIKIN; SVETLANA SEMIKIN; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.; GREENPOINT MORTGAGE FUNDING, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendant(s).

TO: MIKHAIL SEMIKIN; SVETLANA SEMIKIN; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.; GREENPOINT MORTGAGE FUNDING, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 2811 ALDERWOOD AVENUE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 2, AS DELINEATED ON POLLY SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE SHORT PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED NOVEMBER 16, 2004, UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1980701331, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 380213 080156 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 17, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $375,397.89

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MCCARTHY & HOLTHUS

Judson Taylor

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

206.596.4856

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 17 & 24 and May 1, 8, 2019

Superior Court of Washington

County of Clark

Juvenile Court

In re the Interest of:

ALFARO BARRERA, HOPE GUADALUPE

DOB: 05/18/17

No: 19-7-00085-06

Notice and Summons by Publication

(Termination) (SMPB)

(Optional Use)

To: Jesus Ivan Rivera/John Doe, Alleged Father

A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on March 13, 2019; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: May 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Clark County Superior Court, Family Law Annex, 601 West Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98660. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at 360/993-7900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.

Dated: March 13, 2019, by Scott G. Weber, Clark County Clerk.

Published April 10, 17 & 24, 2019