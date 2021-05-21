LEGALS- April 21, 2021

FERNDALE

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of April 19, 2021

Ordinance #2167

An ordinance amending the city code regarding volunteer boards & commissions

DEMOLITION NOTICE

The City of Ferndale has declared its intent to demolish the “Rainbow Girls” building located within the Pioneer Village at 2000 Cherry Street, within 120 days of this notice. This notice serves as a public announcement of the City’s intent.

Any party wishing to contest the City’s ownership of the building or the personal property within the building must make a written claim and provide legal documentation of ownership to the City Administrator prior to Monday, June 21, 2021 (60 days from the date of this notice). Upon receiving such claim the City Administrator shall determine whether such claim is valid.

APPLICANT NAME:

City of Ferndale

DATE OF NOTICE: April 21, 2021

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site is located within the Pioneer Village at 2000 Cherry Street, Parcel Number 3902290743580000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: All structures within Pioneer Park, including the Rainbow Girls building, are owned by the City of Ferndale.

In the event the City Administrator determines that any claims to ownership are valid, those parties shall have thirty (30) days from the date of this determination to remove all property at their cost, including the structure, should the structure be legally claimed by such private party, from the premises at their cost, and shall restore the site per the terms of a demolition permit required for any structural demolition.

The City has not determined a permanent re-use of the property; such future plans shall be conducted in a public setting and are anticipated to consider re-use concepts proposed by the Old Settlers’ Association, the Ferndale Heritage Society, and the general public. The final determination for future use shall be made by the Ferndale City Council at a future date to be determined.

CONTACT:

Jori Burnett, City Administrator

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2351

[email protected]

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-869184-SW Title Order No.: 191101967-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070402300 Parcel Number(s): 400522 076524 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ELMER D HOLLIBAUGH AND ISABELLE M HOLLIBAUGH, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-QH5 Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 5/21/2021, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse. 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 22, Block 11, “Paradise Lakes Country Club, Division No.7,” as per the map thereof, recorded in Volume 10 of plats, Pages 60 through 62, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. More commonly known as: 6154 AZURE WAY, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/5/2007, recorded 4/13/2007, under Instrument No. 2070402300 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ELMER D HOLLIBAUGH AND ISABELLE M HOLLIBAUGH, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL, LLC (F/K/A HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC), ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-QH5, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-1001039 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $36,528.08. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $156,101.30, together with interest as provided in the Note from 12/1/2018 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 5/21/2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/10/2021 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/10/2021 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/10/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/12/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-869184-SW. Dated: 1/14/2021 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeffrey Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-869184-SW Sale Line: 855 238-5118 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0173021 4/21/2021 5/12/2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Fisher Construction Group, Chris Lang, 625 Fisher Ln, Burlington, WA 98233-3431, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Hempler’s Food Group Expansion, is located at 5470 Nielsen Ave, Ferndale, Washington 98248 in Whatcom County.

This project involves approximately 3.5 acres of soil disturbance for industrial and utility construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is the Nooksack River.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

