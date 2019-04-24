LEGALS- APRIL 24, 2019

FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2367.

DATE OF NOTICE: April 24, 2019

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: On properties currently, zoned Residential Office (RO) and Residential Multifamily (RM 1.5) located west of downtown (Sterling, Hamlin Streets), in Griffintown east of Second Avenue and south of Cherry Street near the Boys and Girls Club.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Ferndale City Council is asked to approve rezoning portions of the Residential Office (RO) and Residential Multifamily (RM 1.5) zone to Residential Multifamily High (RMH) located in close proximity to the Downtown core. The proposed RMH zone will include additional design regulations and more flexibility related to lot design requirements in order to efficiently replace existing zones that are up to forty years old.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of the amendment to the Ferndale Municipal Code.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: April 24, 2019 – May 20, 2019

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

[email protected]

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Published April 24, 2019

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed street vacation request described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Public Works Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 384-4006.

DATE OF NOTICE: April 24, 2019

APPLICANT: Lummi Nation

PROJECT LOCATION: The portion of Kope Road located to the west of Rural Avenue. Legally described as: That portion of Kope Road situate in the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 39 North, Range 2 East, W.M. as dedicated on plat of Eldridge’s Rural Addition to the City of Bellingham, Whatcom County, Washington, being more particularly described as follows:

A 40-foot strip of land common to Lots 19 and 20 of said plat lying 20 feet on each side of the following described centerline:

Beginning on the West line of said lots 19 and 20; thence running East 568 feet, more or less, to the Westerly margin of State Right-of-Way area deeded to Whatcom County under auditor’s file number 1498815 and Point of terminus.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider a vacation request from the Lummi Nation. The proposed vacation would vacate the portion of Kope Road lying to the west of Rural Avenue, which is approximately 22,750 square feet.

Pursuant to RCW 35.79.010, on April 15, 2019 the City Council adopted a resolution fixing May 20, 2019 as the date for a public hearing. This notice provides official public notice of this hearing.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant (Lummi Nation) requests the approval for the City to vacate the public’s rights to the right of way at this location.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: April 24, 2018 – May 20, 2019 at 5:00pm

CONTACT:

Kevin Renz, Public Works Director

City of Ferndale P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2376

[email protected]

Published April 24 and May 1, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-12-527833-SH

Title Order No.: 170301347

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2050806047

Parcel Number(s): 3803221882380000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: MICHELLE GORDON, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE HOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-17

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 5/24/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

THE SOUTH HALF OF LOT 24 AND ALL OF LOT 25, BLOCK 19, SILVER BEACH ON LAKE WHATCOM, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, A PART OF THE CONSOLIDATED CITY OF BELLINGHAM, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 2 OF PLATS, PAGE 99, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

More commonly known as: 2818 FLINT STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/23/2005, recorded 8/29/2005, under Instrument No. 2050806047 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from MICHELLE GORDON, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of NATIONS FIRST LENDING, INC., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE HOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-17, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2060601984

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $482,645.81.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $458,433.77, together with interest as provided in the Note from 12/1/2008 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 5/24/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/13/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/13/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/13/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/18/2012.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-12-527833-SH.

Dated: 1/15/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee

By: Shawn Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 2763 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-12-527833-SH

Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

IDSPub #0149361

Published April 24 & May 15, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-00200-0

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LISA M.E. ZUZARTE; MARCELLUS G. ZUZARTE; LUKE ZUZARTE; KENNAN ZUZARTE; JULIANA ZUZARTE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LISA M.E. ZUZARTE; MARCELLUS G. ZUZARTE; LUKE ZUZARTE; KENNAN ZUZARTE; JULIANA ZUZARTE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s),

TO WHATCOM COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

On December 19, 2018, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST, obtained an Order of Default and Entry of Default Judgment in the Superior Court of Washington, County of WHATCOM, against THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LISA M.E. ZUZARTE; MARCELLUS G. ZUZARTE; LUKE ZUZARTE; KENNAN ZUZARTE; JULIANA ZUZARTE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES (collectively “Defendants”).

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises located at 4104 Loomis Trail Road, Blaine, WA 98230 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

THE NORTH 5 ACRES OF LAND IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

THE EAST 1/3, BY ACREAGE MEASUREMENT BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE WEST 10 ACRES THEREOF; AND EXCEPT THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF; AND EXCEPT THE RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR LOOMIS TRAIL ROAD LYING ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE THEREOF; AND THE SOUTH 59.67 FEET OF THE EAST 336.4 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR EGRESS, INGRESS AND UTILITIES AS CREATED BY THAT CERTAIN INSTRUMENT RECORDED DECEMBER 10, 2002, UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2021201912. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 400 11 7 51611 0 0000

Commonly referred to as: 4104 Loomis Trail Road, Blaine, WA 98230 referred to in the Default Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the January 24, 2019 is $625,364.07 consisting of the following: the principal amount of $370,434.73 and $240,133.08 in interest and fees; $3,527.32 awarded for attorneys’ fees and costs; $7,278.14 awarded for prior attorney’s fees and costs; plus prejudgment interest from December 1, 2018 through December 19, 2018 in the amount of $1,378.64 ($72.65 x 19 days), plus post-judgment interest accruing after December 19, 2018 through January 24, 2019, at the rate of 7.150% per annum, of $2,616 ($72.56 per diem x 36 days); pursuant to paragraph 2 of the Judgment, post-judgment amounts advanced for attorneys’ fees, and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees for an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrowers and that the court will establish an eight month redemption period from the date of the Sheriff’s foreclosure sale, and the sheriff should be ordered to issue a Sheriff’s Deed to the successful bidder at the termination of the redemption period pursuant to RCW 6.23.020.

WITNESS, the Honorable David M. Thorn, Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 6th day of February, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, May 3, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published March 20 & 27 and April 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-00358-8

ORDER OF SALE

ON REAL PROPERTY

US BANK NA,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: Whatcom County Sheriff

A Judgment of Foreclosure was entered and docketed in this case on1/25/2018. The Judgment was entered in favor of the Judgment Creditor: US BANK NA, 4801 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY, 42301; against UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY in rem with a money award in the amount of $124,523.28 plus post judgment interest at the rate of 3.9900% per annum from 1/25/2018 to date of sale, with a per diem of $13.61 and whereas said judgment is a foreclosure without deficiency judgment, 0 month redemption period.

NOW, THEREFORE, IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, you are hereby commanded to sell, in the manner prescribed by law for the sale of real property on execution (subject to redemption of 0 months), all of the interest that the Defendant had on November 22, 2011, the date of the Deed of Trust, and also the interest that the Defendant had thereafter acquired in the real property described as follows:

Exhibit A:

LOT 45, “BIRCH BAY VILLAGE, DIVISION NO. 12-M,” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 76, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

APN/Parcel No. 4051225252040000 and commonly known as: 8252 Skeena Way, Blaine, WA 98230-9546.

Sale of the property is to satisfy the sum listed above, plus the costs incurred in performing this Order of Sale. You are to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days.

WITNESS, the Honorable Alfred L. Heydrich, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 6th day of March, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, May 24, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 10, 17 & 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 18-2-02298-37

WRIT OF EXECUTION

ON REAL PROPERTY

SNOWATER TIME SHARE ASSOCIATION, A Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993,

Defendant(s).

TO: SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON: TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATOCM COUNTY, YOU ARE COMMANDED:

To Take this writ, along with the attached copies of the exemption statutes, and levy upon, seize, and take into possession and execution, the nonexempt real property of the below stated Defendant/Judgment Debtor, Successor Trustee of the DeGrazia Family Trust UTD March 19, 1993, in your county, sufficient to execute and to satisfy the judgment, interest, and increased interest, costs, and increased costs, to sell that property according to law, and to make return of this writ within sixty (60) days to the clerk who issued it, on the basis of the following-described judgment.

On February 28, 2019, the Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor was awarded judgment against the Defendant/Judgment Debtor, Successor Trustee of the DeGrazia Family Trust UTD March 19, 1993, in the Superior Court of Whatcom County, Washington under cause number 18-2-02064-37. The amount owing and due on this judgment is the following:

(a) Judgment/Principal:

$54,111.09 (Unit 1408)

$51,289.30 (Unit 1407)

(b) Attorneys’ Fees: $2,500.00

(c) Costs: $2,184.74

(d) Amount actually due: $110,084.13, plus interest at 12% per annum and increased costs and attorney’s fees in connection with this writ and sale.

The real property to be executed upon is legally described as follows:

Unit Nos. 1407 and 1408, Clearwater Condominiums, according to the Declaration thereof, under Auditor’s File No. 1281254, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington;

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington;

Tax Parcel Nos 390705 469379 0028/ P110114 and 390705 469379 0029/ P110115

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley JR, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 26th day of March, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, May 24, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes. BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 10, 17 & 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 16-2-01100-1

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOANNE M. ALLEN, DECEASED; THE ESTATE OF LUELLA R. CLAYPOOL, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CHARLES W. ALLEN, DECEASED; DISCOVER BANK; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOANNE M. ALLEN, DECEASED; THE ESTATE OF LUELLA R. CLAYPOOL, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CHARLES W. ALLEN, DECEASED; DISCOVER BANK; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Judgment Debtor(s),

TO WHATCOM COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

On March 6, 2019, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST, obtained an Order of Default and Entry of Default Judgment in the Superior Court of Washington, County of WHATCOM, against defendants The Unknown heirs and Devisees of Joanne M. Allen, Deceased; The Estate of Luella R. Claypool, Deceased; The unknown Heirs and Devisees of Charles w. Allen, Deceased; Discover Bank; Bank of America, N.A.; State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services; and Persons or Parties Unknown claiming any right, title lien or interest in the property described in the complaint (collectively “Defendants”).

It is Ordered, adjudged and decreed that the land and premises located at 1331 Oriental Ave., Bellingham, WA 98229 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., THENCE EAST 860 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 208 FEET 8 INCHES TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE SOUTH TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO GALE PFUELER UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1044359; THENCE EASTERLY 211.93 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PFUELLER TRACT; THENCE NORTH TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK 1, EDWARD AND CARLSONS ADDITION TO BELLINGHAM; THENCE WEST 3.48 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 1, BLOCK 1, EDWARD AND CARLSONS ADDITION TO BELLINGHAM; THENCE NORTH TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF A TRACT CONVEYED TO THE NATIONAL BANK OF COMMERCE OF SEATTLE IN SELLER’S ASSIGNMENT OF CONTRACT AND DEED, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 651441 IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE WEST 211.93 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION.

PARCEL B:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M. DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 220 FEET SOUTH AND 30 FEET WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF LAKEWAY DRIVE AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO RICHARD H. FISCHER AND WIFE BY DEED RECORDED IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS FILE NO. 792217, AND A PROJECTION OF SAID SOUTHERLY LINE, 220 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY AND PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER 100 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY AND PARALLEL TO THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF LAKEWAY DRIVE 220 FEET; MORE OR LESS TO A POINT 30 FEET WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, THENCE NORTHERLY IN A DIRECT LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. LESS ROADS. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Assessor’s Parcel Number 3803341195360000.

Commonly referred to as: 1331 Oriental Ave., Bellingham, WA 98229 referred to in the Default Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through March 14, 2019 is $255,747.64 consisting of the following: principal balance in the amount of $118,824.24, interest and fees in the amount of $130,462.66, attorney fees and costs in the amount of $5,646.48, plus prejudgment interest from February 1, 2019 to March 6, 2019 in the amount of $655.38 ($19,.83 x 33 days), plus post-judgment interest accruing after March 6, 2019 through March 14, 2019, at the rate of 6.1% annum, in the amount of $158.88 ($19.86 per diem x 8 days); pursuant to the Judgment, post-judgment amounts advanced for attorney’s fees and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff is informed and believes the Subject Property is and has been abandoned for at least 6 months and therefore the provisions of RCW 61.12.093 are applicable and there is no period of redemption following the sale of the Subject Property.

WITNESS, the Honorable David M. Thorn, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 25th day of March, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, June 7, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published April 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2019

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In re the Matter and Estate of:

JOANNE CARSON-McGLASSON,

Deceased.

No. 19-4-00176-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If notice was not provided under RCW Chapters 11.40 or 11.42, the creditor must present the claim within twenty-four months after the decedent’s date of death. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors: April 3, 2019

Date of first publication: April 10, 2019

Marc C. McGlasson, Personal Representative

Presented by:

Law Offices of Roger L. Ellingson, P.S.

Roger L. Ellingson, WSBA #19292

Attorney for Personal Representative

PO Box 1258 / 289 H Street

Blaine, WA 98231-1258

(360) 332-7000; Fax: (360) 332-6677

Published in Ferndale Record: April 10, 17 and 24, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

LEGAL

Northwest Indian College hereby provides notice that it has applied an application for funding with the USDA, Rural Development for equipment to upgrade our Network Infrastructure Capacity Building at a value of approximately $125,000. The public hearing will be held May 7, 2019, @ 10:00 am. Anyone requesting information or offering comments on this project, should attend this meeting which will be held at NWIC, 2541 Kwina Rd, Bellingham, WA, Building #15 Room112.

Published April 24, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-02064-37

SNOWATER TIME SHARE ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

PHILIP CONTRARO,

Defendant(s).

TO: PHILIP CONTRARO, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: WHITE RAPID CONDOMINIUM, UNIT #1509, Time Share Unit G, 10500 Mt Baker Hwy, Glacier, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION: AN UNDIVIDED 1/12 INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PRESCRIBED CONDOMINIUM APARTMENT; UNIT NO. 1509, TIME SHARE SEGMENT G OF WHITE RAPID CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED MARCH 3, 1978, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1281246, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 390705 480387 0102

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 3, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $11,129.82

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK, SITKIN AND DAVIS

SETH A. WOOLSON

1500 RAILROAD AVENUE

BELLINGHAM WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-02065-37

SNOWATER TIME SHARE ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

HERBERT H. CROWSTON and BEVERLY R. CROWSTON, husband and wife,

Defendant(s).

TO: HERBERT H. CROWSTON and BEVERLY R. CROWSTON, husband and wife, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 10500 MT BAKER HWY #1107, EQUINOX CONDOMINIUMS, GLACIER, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION: AN UNDIVIDED 1/12 INTEREST, BEING TIME SHARE SEGMENT G, IN UNIT NO. 1107, EQUINOX CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1291778, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORD OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 390705 493392 0067

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, MAY 3, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $9,415.65

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK, SITKIN AND DAVIS

SETH A. WOOLSON

1500 RAILROAD AVENUE

BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-00200-0

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LISA M.E. ZUZARTE; MARCELLUS G. ZUZARTE; LUKE ZUZARTE; KENNAN ZUZARTE; JULIANA ZUZARTE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LISA M.E. ZUZARTE; MARCELLUS G. ZUZARTE; LUKE ZUZARTE; KENNAN ZUZARTE; JULIANA ZUZARTE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 4104 LOOMIS TRAIL ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A:

THE NORTH 5 ACRES OF LAND IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

THE EAST 1/3, BY ACREAGE MEASUREMENT BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE WEST 10 ACRES THEREOF; AND EXCEPT THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF; AND EXCEPT THE RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR LOOMIS TRAIL ROAD LYING ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE THEREOF; AND THE SOUTH 59.67 FEET OF THE EAST 336.4 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR EGRESS, INGRESS AND UTILITIES AS CREATED BY THAT CERTAIN INSTRUMENT RECORDED DECEMBER 10, 2002, UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2021201912. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 400 11 7 51611 0 0000

TAX PARCEL NO. 400117 516110 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, MAY 3, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $625,364.07

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

ZIEVE, BRODNAX & STEELE LLP

Kingston Bowen

6100 219th Street, Ste. 480

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

206.866.5345

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 16-2-01022-5

BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

JANIS EWING and PATRICK EWING, in their individual and marital community,

Defendant(s).

TO: JANIS EWING and PATRICK EWING, in their individual and marital community, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 8192 QUINAULT ROAD, BLAINE, WA 98230

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 5, BIRCH BAY VILLAGE, DIVISION NO 12-D, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOULME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 41 AND 42, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 405123 003115 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 10, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $27,730.85

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Kristen Reid

Belcher Swanson

900 Dupont Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

360.734.6390

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 10, 17 & 24 and May 1, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-01718-0

HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR DEUTSCHE ALT-A SECURITIES INC. MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-AR4,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

MIKHAIL SEMIKIN; SVETLANA SEMIKIN; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.; GREENPOINT MORTGAGE FUNDING, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendant(s).

TO: MIKHAIL SEMIKIN; SVETLANA SEMIKIN; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.; GREENPOINT MORTGAGE FUNDING, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 2811 ALDERWOOD AVENUE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 2, AS DELINEATED ON POLLY SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE SHORT PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED NOVEMBER 16, 2004, UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1980701331, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 380213 080156 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 17, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $375,397.89

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MCCARTHY & HOLTHUS

Judson Taylor

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

206.596.4856

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 17 & 24 and May 1, 8, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-00358-8

US BANK NA,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 8252 SKEENA WAY, BLAINE, WA 98230-9546

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 45, “BIRCH BAY VILLAGE, DIVISION NO. 12-M,” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 76, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 405122 525204 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 24, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $124,523.28

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MCCARTHY & HOLTHUS, LLP

JUDSON TAYLOR

108 1ST AVENUE SOUTH, STE. 300

SEATTLE, WA 98104

206-596-4856

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-02298-37

SNOWATER TIME SHARE ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993,

Defendant(s).

TO: SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 10500 Mt Baker Hwy, Time Share Units 1407 and 1408, Glacier, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

UNIT NOS. 1407 AND 1408, CLEARWATER CONDOMINIUMS, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1281254, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 390705 469379 0028; 390705 469379 0029

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 24, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $110,084.13

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK, SITKIN AND DAVIS

Seth A. Woolson

1500 Railroad Avenue

Bellingham, WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-02175-37

UNIT OWNERS ASSOCIATION OF LA BAHIA CONDOMINIUM, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

PETER A. FOHN, a single man, and the marital community of PETER A. FOHN and JANE DOE FOHN, if any; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: PETER A. FOHN, a single man, and the marital community of PETER A. FOHN and JANE DOE FOHN, if any; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 919 HIGH STREET #201, BELLINGHAM, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

UNIT 201, LA BAHIA CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITORS FILE NO. 910925130, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 380331 159450 0002

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 24, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $4,914.25 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, PS

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6643

360.714.8599

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 24 and May 1, 8 & 15, 2019

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

Superior Court of Washington

County of Clark

Juvenile Court

In re the Interest of:

ALFARO BARRERA, HOPE GUADALUPE

DOB: 05/18/17

No: 19-7-00085-06

Notice and Summons by Publication

(Termination) (SMPB)

(Optional Use)

To: Jesus Ivan Rivera/John Doe, Alleged Father

A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on March 13, 2019; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: May 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Clark County Superior Court, Family Law Annex, 601 West Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98660. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at 360/993-7900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.

Dated: March 13, 2019, by Scott G. Weber, Clark County Clerk.

Published April 10, 17 & 24, 2019