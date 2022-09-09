LEGALS- August 10, 2022

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: Bissell, John –David Evans and Associates

APPLICATION NUMBER (S):

21001-PUD, 21002-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION(S):

21001-PUD (01-05-21)

PROJECT LOCATION:

The project site is located at 6276 Portal Way, Parcel Number 3902173502300000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The applicant is proposing to construct a mixed-use Planned Unit Development (PUD) on the western portion of the 18 -acre site with one (1) commercial building of up to 12,700 SF and nine (9) multifamily residential buildings consisting of up to 350 apartments, and 668 vehicle parking stalls. The project includes landscaping, open space areas, off-street parking, and infrastructure improvements. The development will include a trail connecting the development and a park that is open to the public that also includes additional parking for 40 vehicles within the northeastern corner of the property. The applicant is proposing to cut up to 7,000 cubic yards and fill up to 54,600 cubic yards. The applicant proposes to fill two (2) isolated wetlands on the subject property with permanent impacts that will total 1.15 acres. The applicant is proposing wetland impact mitigation in the form of wetland creation, wetland enhancement and buffer enhancement.

The following reports have been prepared directly related to the project:

· Geotechnical Report, Geotest Inc.

· Critical Areas, Wetland Resources Inc.

· Traffic Study, Gibson Traffic Inc.

· Drainage Report, Harmsen and Associates Inc.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A:

Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

August 10 – August 24, 2022

CONTACT: Michael Cerbone, SEPA Administrator

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. PUD Approval, City of Ferndale

2. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

3. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

4. Building Permit, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process. In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH: During construction, the contractor will install all appropriate measures and Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be in place to prevent erosion as required by the City of Ferndale, including mechanisms such as silt fences and straw waddles that are designed to capture sediment. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required. The applicant proposes an engineered drainage system to manage stormwater.

AIR: Erosion and sediment control best management practices will be used during construction. Spraying the disturbed soil with water will limit the amount of dust. Idling of work vehicles will be reduced or eliminated.

WATER: The contractor will implement Temporary Erosion and Sediment Controls (TESC) and Best Management Practices (BMP) and construct an engineered storm water management system designed to meet current Department of Ecology manual requirements.

Any wetland/critical area work must comply with the City’s Critical Areas Ordinance.

The applicant has received preliminary approval of the wetland mitigation plan contained within Critical Areas Report and Mitigation Plan, dated June 17, 2022, pursuant to the following conditions:

Condition 1, relocate the portion of creation area Wetland A-B proposed within existing forest outside so that existing forest is not impacted.

Condition 2, include the location of the earthen berm and notch on the Critical Areas Report and Mitigation Plan Map.

Condition 3, confirm Ecology concurs with the credit debit method results that the proposed mitigation is sufficient to compensate for the proposed impacts and to achieve no net loss of wetland function.

Condition 4, include Selecting Mitigation Sites Using a Watershed Approach worksheet results within the revised report/plan and concur Ecology confirms the method.

Condition 5, include cumulative impacts assessment or reference to location within revised report/plan that covers said assessment as ATSI was unable to find.

Condition 6, if the project changes as a result of Ecology perimeter buffers given their Administrative Order, a copy of the revised report/plan shall be submitted to the City of Ferndale for review.

PLANTS: The development will preserve open space in the eastern portion of the site for the preservation of wetlands, buffers and the creation of a neighborhood park. The site development will incorporate landscaping plans per City of Ferndale regulations. Mitigation plantings for wetland buffer impacts will be implemented onsite. Site to be revegetated after the land disturbance.

ENERGY: The project will be built to the latest adopted energy code standards.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH: All construction activities will be limited to daylight hours, generally between 7 am and 10 pm.

Any potential spills during construction activities and subsequent daily use will be addressed immediately in accordance with City of Ferndale and Washington State Department of Ecology standards and requirements.

Any hazardous materials onsite during construction or as part of subsequent daily use must be stored in accordance with adopted State and local regulations. The City reserves the right to require that the quantity and type of materials be identified.

Construction equipment will be closely monitored when onsite to identify any possible leaks.

HOUSING: Buildings will comply with the City’s design guidelines. Payment of applicable storm, park, traffic, and school impact fees is mandatory. Payment of water and sewer connection fees shall also be paid.

AESTHETICS: The project will comply with the City’s design guidelines for the underlying zone.

LIGHT AND GLARE: Landscape buffering will be added as necessary, and lighting will be downward facing.

RECREATION: The development will include a trail connecting the development and a park that is open to the public that also includes parking within the northeastern corner of the property. Compliance with the City’s Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan is required.

TRANSPORTATION: The City has received and reviewed the Traffic Impact Analysis, dated May, 2022. Payment of traffic impact fees. Access roads will be constructed to City standard.

CULTURAL RESOURCES:

Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources: Should archaeological resources (e.g., shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Stephanie Jolivette, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance until the State provides notice to proceed. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published August 10, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project Name: Ferndale Water System Emergency Intertie

Bid Date:

August 31, 2022 – 1:00 PM

Pre-Bid Meeting:

August 22, 2022 – 1:00 PM

Engineer: Wilson Engineering LLC, Bellingham, WA

Engineers Estimate: $1,500,000 to $2,000,000 (including sales tax)

NOTICE TO IS HEREBY GIVEN BY THE CITY OF FERNDALE that sealed bids will be received from contractors by the Public Works Director for the Ferndale Water System Emergency Intertie project. Bids may be hand-delivered to the second floor of City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, WA, or mailed to PO Box 936, Ferndale, WA 98248. Bids will be received until 1:00 PM on August 31, 2022. All bids shall be received in sealed envelopes with “FERNDALE WATER SYSTEM EMERGENCY INTERTIE” marked plainly thereon. Said bids will then and there by opened and read aloud. Bidders and other properly interested parties are invited to be present at the bid opening.

The project involves the installation of 10” – 16” diameter water main, vaults, and appurtenances per the contract documents. Bids received after the time fixed for opening cannot be considered.

Please contact either Brian Smith or Andy Law, Wilson Engineering, (360) 733-6100, for project information. Only bids from bidders who have obtained the Contract Documents and have requested to be listed on the Planholders’ List, will be accepted. Copies of plans and specifications are on file for review at Wilson Engineering LLC, 805 Dupont Street, Bellingham, WA 98225. Hard copies are available for purchase ($100 non-refundable fee), or may be downloaded from the Wilson Engineering project website at https://wilsonengineering.com/bidding-documents/.

A deposit in the form of a postal money order, cashier’s check, or bond in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must be submitted with each bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into a contract or furnish a satisfactory contract bond within the time stated in the specifications, the deposit shall be forfeited to the City.

There will be a non-mandatory, pre-bid meeting for the Project held at 1:00 PM, Monday August 22, 2022, at the project site, 4562 Wynn Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226.

The City shall reject any bid not accompanied by bid security. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids if such action is in the best interest of the City. The City of Ferndale is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, Minority and Women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids. All bidders must be licensed contractors registered in the State of Washington.

All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates. Contractor will be required to obtain a City of Ferndale business license prior to mobilization.

Published August 10 & 17, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project Name: Ferndale Church Rd Water Pump Sta Upgrade

Bid Date:

August 31, 2022 – 1:00 PM

Pre-Bid Meeting:

August 24, 2022 – 1:00 PM

Engineer: Wilson Engineering LLC, Bellingham, WA

Engineers Estimate: $750,000 to $1,000,000 (including sales tax)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Sealed bids will be received from contractors by the Public Works Director, City of Ferndale, until 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 for the Ferndale Church Road Water Pump Station Upgrade. Hand delivered bids should be delivered to the second floor of City Hall (2095 Main Street, Ferndale WA 98248); however, mailed bids are to be addressed to City of Ferndale, P.O. Box 936, Ferndale WA 98248. All bids shall be received in sealed envelopes with “FERNDALE CHURCH RD WATER PS UPGRADE” marked plainly thereon. The Project involves the proposed water pump station upgrades per contract documents. Said bids will then and there be opened and read aloud. Bidders and other properly interested parties are invited to be present at the bid opening. Bids received after the time fixed for opening cannot be considered.

Please contact either Jeff Christner or Sam Rodriguez, Wilson Engineering, (360) 733-6100, for project information. Only bids from bidders who have obtained the Contract Documents and have requested to be listed on the Planholders’ List, will be accepted. Copies of plans and specifications are on file for review at the City of Ferndale Public Works Department, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, WA 98248. Hard copies are available for purchase ($200 non-refundable fee), or may be downloaded from the project website at https://wilsonengineering.com/bidding-documents/

A deposit in the form of a postal money order, cashier’s check, or bond in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must be submitted with each bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into a contract or furnish a satisfactory contract bond within the time stated in the specifications, the deposit shall be forfeited to the City.

There will be A non-mandatory, pre-bid meeting for the Project held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, at City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, WA 98248. A site visit to the Ferndale Church Rd Water Pump Station site will follow the meeting.

The City shall reject any bid not accompanied by bid security. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids if such action is in the best interest of the City. The City of Ferndale is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, Minority and Women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids.

All bidders must be licensed contractors registered in the State of Washington. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates. Contractor will be required to obtain a City of Ferndale business license prior to mobilization.

Published August 10 & 17, 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-852827-RM Title Order No.: 8751019 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2100301673 Parcel Number(s): 143340 \ 4005224230900000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JOEL W HERRERA, A SINGLE PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): M&T Bank Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: M&T Bank I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 9/9/2022, at 10:00 AM At main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL 1: LOT 9, PEACEFUL VALLEY DIVISION NUMBER 2B, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 19 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 12 TO 14, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL 2: AN EASEMENT FOR EGRESS, INGRESS AND UTILITIES, OVER, UNDER AND ACROSS PRIVATE ROADWAYS WITHIN THE PLAT OF SUDDEN VALLEY, DIVISION NO. 1, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 77 TO 81, INCLUSIVE, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS RESERVED BY THE DEDICATION ON THE FACE OF SAID PLAT. More commonly known as: 2841 GREEN VALLEY DRIVE, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/5/2010, recorded 3/15/2010, under Instrument No. 2100301673 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 9/26/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0902596 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JOEL W HERRERA, A SINGLE PERSON, as grantor(s), to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES LLC, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to M&T Bank, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0400958 Trustor(s): JOEL W HERRERA, A SINGLE PERSON Recorded: 03/15/2010 as Instrument No. 2100301673, and reformed to correct the legal description pursuant to Default JUDGMENT filed on 03/03/2021 and recorded on 03/11/2021 as Instrument No. 2020-0301288 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of WHATCOM County, WASHINGTON; II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $35,383.32. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $90,673.16, together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/1/2018 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 9/9/2022. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 8/29/2022 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 8/29/2022 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 8/29/2022 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 4/23/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-852827-RM. Dated: 4/27/2022 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-852827-RM Sale Line: 855 238-5118 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0178203 8/10/2022 8/31/2022

Published August 10 & 31, 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

JUDITH CRYSTAL LAUB A/K/A JUDY CRYSTAL LAUB,

Deceased.

NO. 22-4-05045-1 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 3, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: KATHERINE JANE BECK

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: /s/ Kristi L. Richards

ADDRESS FOR MAILING / SERVICE: SKELLENGER BENDER

1301 – 5th Avenue, #3401

Seattle, WA 98101-2605

206-623-6501

KING COUNTY CAUSE NUMBER: 22-4-05045-1 SEA

Published August 3, 10 & 17, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JAMES B. TILLEY Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00669-37

Judge: EVAN P. JONES

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

August 3, 2022

Personal Representative:

HANNAH TILLEY

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative:

ERIN GLASS, WSBA #39746, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published August 3, 10 & 17, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Alan R. “Randy” Chiabai, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00191-37

Judge: David E. Freeman

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 10, 2022

Personal Representative: Linda L. Chiabai

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Address for Mailing or Service: Barron Smith Daugert PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published August 10, 17 & 24, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of George A. Reimann, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00679-37

Judge: LEE GROCHMAL

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: AUGUST 10, 2022

Personal Representative: JULIE P. REIMANN

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative:

Andrew Heinz, WSBA #37086, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published August 10, 17 & 24, 2022

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH

JUVENILE COURT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TERMINATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, AND TO:

• Megann Jeanne Wiggins, Mother, and Zachary Arndt, Alleged Father of Brandon Tyson Arndt, b.d. 05/24/21, Termination Petition 22-7-00537-31 filed on May 09, 2022.

A Termination Hearing will be held on Monday October 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at Snohomish County Juvenile Justice Center, 2801 10th Street, Everett, Washington 98201.

You are notified that a petition has been filed in this matter requesting that your parental rights to the above-named child be terminated. You have important legal rights and you must take steps to protect your interests. This petition could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. THE ABOVE NAMED INDIVIDUALS ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR at said hearing regarding your child. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the court may take evidence against you, make findings of fact, and order that your parental rights be terminated without further notice to you. To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, and/or to view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM

HEIDI PERCY, Clerk of the Superior Court; JASON GREENFIELD, Deputy Clerk

Published August 3, 10 & 17, 2022

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

THE CENTER CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

NATHANIEL C. TURBUSH and JANE DOE TURBUSH, husband and wife, and their marital community, if married; CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC; SUDDEN VALLEY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, a Washington nonprofit corporation; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

NO: 22 2 00499 37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Evan P. Jones

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Nathaniel C. Turbush and Jane Doe Turbush, husband and wife, and their community, if married; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 3rd day of August, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, The Center Condominium Owners Association, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Unit No. 36, The Center Condominium, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded June 14, 1976, under Auditor’s File No. 1219866, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 370408 144343 0035

PID: 33042

DATED this 25th day of July, 2022.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 & September 7, 2022