LEGALS- August 11, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
YONO MORK, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00567-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
July 28, 2021
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Terri Bonow
2507 E Street
Eureka, CA 95501
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00567-37
Published July 28, August 4 & 11, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
FRANK MOSER, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00566-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
July 28, 2021
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Alan Knutson
2111 Rimland Drive #422
Bellingham, WA 98226
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00566-37
Published July 28, August 4 & 11, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
JOSEPH A. PRETTO, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00582-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
July 28, 2021
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Craig Pretto
Unit 2, 2888 Birch Street
Vancouver, BC V6H 2T6
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00582-37
Published July 28, August 4 & 11, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
BONNIE E. HAYNES, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00611-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN
The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 4, 2021
CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES: JONATHAN NATHANIEL HAYNES and BENN HAYNES
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:
4234 Wintergreen Circle #186
Bellingham, WA 98226 Attorney for Administrator:
Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA# 52603
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00611-37
Published August 4, 11 & 18, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
ANDREW HIGBY, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00629-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: DAVID FREEMAN
The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrator or the Co-Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 11, 2021.
ADMINISTRATORS: JASON HIGBY, JAMES HIGBY, and CAROLYN HIGBY
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:
2640 Haynie Rd.
Custer, WA 98240
Attorney for Administrator:
Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA# 52603
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00629-37
Published August 11, 18 & 25, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
JOSIE VAN WERVEN, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00633-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: DAVID FREEMAN
The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of Josie “Josiena” Van Werven. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 11, 2021
CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES: LARRY VAN WERVEN and
GARY VAN WERVEN
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:
804 N. 8TH ST.
LYNDEN, WA 98264
Attorney for Administrator:
Graham E. Buchanan,
WSBA# 52603
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC,
300 North Commercial St.,
Bellingham, WA 98225
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00633-37
Published August 11, 18 & 25, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING
AVT Consulting, LLC will be holding a Neighborhood Meeting on Monday, August 16th at 6pm via Zoom to consider a proposal for the annexation of 11 parcels located within the Ferndale Urban Growth Area and Whatcom County’s Urban Residential (UR4) zoning designation into the City Limits of Ferndale. For more information on how to join this meeting, please email Riley Marcus at [email protected] or call (360) 527-9445.
Published August 4 & 11, 2021
Whatcom Intergenerational High School has completed the budget and placed it on file at 431 N State Street, #2, Bellingham, WA. It will be sent to any person who calls upon the school for a copy. WIHS BOD will meet on August 25, 2021 to adopt the budget for the next fiscal year. More information: www.intergenerational.school.
Published August 11 & 18, 2021
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
Case No. CV0022708
Dept No. 2
In The Sixth Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada in and for the County of Humboldt
JOHN THOMAS KEOUGH, Plantiff
MERRYKAYE KEOUGH, Defendant.
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF NEVADA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: You are hereby SUMMONED and required to serve upon the plaintiff, JOHN THOMAS KEOUGH, whose address is 401 Canyon Way Spc76, Sparks, NV 89434, an ANSWER to the Complaint which is herewith served upon you, within 21 days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. In addition, you must file with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written answer to the complaint, along with the appropriate filing fees, in accordance with the rules of the Court. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action is brought to recover a judgement dissolving the contract of marriage existing between you and the Plaintiff.
The filer certifies that this document does not contain the social security number of any person.
Date: June 24, 2021
CLERK OF THE COURT
Print Name: Jami Rae Speso
Signature: Mikayla Mecham
50 W. 5th Street Room 207,
Winnemucca, NV 89445
Published July 28, August 4, 11 & 18, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH
JUVENILE COURT
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
GUARDIANSHIP
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, AND TO:
1. Shelby Arlene Carson, Mother of Alice Grace Zhou, b.d. 06/29/18, Guardianship Petition 21-7-00125-31 filed on March 15, 2021.
A Title 13 RCW Guardianship Hearing will be held on October 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Snohomish County Juvenile Justice Center, 2801 10th Street, Everett, Washington 98201.
You are notified that a petition has been filed in this matter alleging that the court should establish a Title 13 RCW guardianship and appoint a guardian for the above named child. A petition for Order Appointing Title 13 RCW guardian, if granted, could result in substantial restrictions to the rights of the parent(s), guardian(s) or legal custodian(s). You have important legal rights and you must take steps to protect your interests. THE ABOVE NAMED INDIVIDUALS ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR at said hearing regarding your child. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing a Title 13 RCW guardianship and appointing a guardian. To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Guardianship Petition, and/or to view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx
HEIDI PERCY, Clerk of the Superior Court; APRIL MAJAMAY, Deputy Clerk
PLEASE NOTE: The hearing will be held via Zoom. You may appear either via video and audio, audio only, or in person. The Zoom link, telephone call-in number, meeting ID, and password for the hearing can be found at: https://snohomishcountywa.gov/195/Juvenile-Court
Published August 4, 11 & 18, 2021