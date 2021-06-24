LEGALS- August 11, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

YONO MORK, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00567-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

July 28, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Terri Bonow

2507 E Street

Eureka, CA 95501

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00567-37

Published July 28, August 4 & 11, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

FRANK MOSER, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00566-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

July 28, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Alan Knutson

2111 Rimland Drive #422

Bellingham, WA 98226

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00566-37

Published July 28, August 4 & 11, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

JOSEPH A. PRETTO, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00582-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

July 28, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Craig Pretto

Unit 2, 2888 Birch Street

Vancouver, BC V6H 2T6

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00582-37

Published July 28, August 4 & 11, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

BONNIE E. HAYNES, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00611-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN

The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 4, 2021

CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES: JONATHAN NATHANIEL HAYNES and BENN HAYNES

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

4234 Wintergreen Circle #186

Bellingham, WA 98226 Attorney for Administrator:

Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA# 52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00611-37

Published August 4, 11 & 18, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

ANDREW HIGBY, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00629-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID FREEMAN

The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrator or the Co-Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 11, 2021.

ADMINISTRATORS: JASON HIGBY, JAMES HIGBY, and CAROLYN HIGBY

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

2640 Haynie Rd.

Custer, WA 98240

Attorney for Administrator:

Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA# 52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00629-37

Published August 11, 18 & 25, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

JOSIE VAN WERVEN, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00633-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID FREEMAN

The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of Josie “Josiena” Van Werven. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 11, 2021

CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES: LARRY VAN WERVEN and

GARY VAN WERVEN

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

804 N. 8TH ST.

LYNDEN, WA 98264

Attorney for Administrator:

Graham E. Buchanan,

WSBA# 52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC,

300 North Commercial St.,

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00633-37

Published August 11, 18 & 25, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING

AVT Consulting, LLC will be holding a Neighborhood Meeting on Monday, August 16th at 6pm via Zoom to consider a proposal for the annexation of 11 parcels located within the Ferndale Urban Growth Area and Whatcom County’s Urban Residential (UR4) zoning designation into the City Limits of Ferndale. For more information on how to join this meeting, please email Riley Marcus at [email protected] or call (360) 527-9445.

Published August 4 & 11, 2021

Whatcom Intergenerational High School has completed the budget and placed it on file at 431 N State Street, #2, Bellingham, WA. It will be sent to any person who calls upon the school for a copy. WIHS BOD will meet on August 25, 2021 to adopt the budget for the next fiscal year. More information: www.intergenerational.school.

Published August 11 & 18, 2021

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Case No. CV0022708

Dept No. 2

In The Sixth Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada in and for the County of Humboldt

JOHN THOMAS KEOUGH, Plantiff

MERRYKAYE KEOUGH, Defendant.

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF NEVADA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: You are hereby SUMMONED and required to serve upon the plaintiff, JOHN THOMAS KEOUGH, whose address is 401 Canyon Way Spc76, Sparks, NV 89434, an ANSWER to the Complaint which is herewith served upon you, within 21 days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. In addition, you must file with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written answer to the complaint, along with the appropriate filing fees, in accordance with the rules of the Court. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action is brought to recover a judgement dissolving the contract of marriage existing between you and the Plaintiff.

The filer certifies that this document does not contain the social security number of any person.

Date: June 24, 2021

CLERK OF THE COURT

Print Name: Jami Rae Speso

Signature: Mikayla Mecham

50 W. 5th Street Room 207,

Winnemucca, NV 89445

Published July 28, August 4, 11 & 18, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH

JUVENILE COURT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

GUARDIANSHIP

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, AND TO:

1. Shelby Arlene Carson, Mother of Alice Grace Zhou, b.d. 06/29/18, Guardianship Petition 21-7-00125-31 filed on March 15, 2021.

A Title 13 RCW Guardianship Hearing will be held on October 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Snohomish County Juvenile Justice Center, 2801 10th Street, Everett, Washington 98201.

You are notified that a petition has been filed in this matter alleging that the court should establish a Title 13 RCW guardianship and appoint a guardian for the above named child. A petition for Order Appointing Title 13 RCW guardian, if granted, could result in substantial restrictions to the rights of the parent(s), guardian(s) or legal custodian(s). You have important legal rights and you must take steps to protect your interests. THE ABOVE NAMED INDIVIDUALS ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR at said hearing regarding your child. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing a Title 13 RCW guardianship and appointing a guardian. To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Guardianship Petition, and/or to view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx

HEIDI PERCY, Clerk of the Superior Court; APRIL MAJAMAY, Deputy Clerk

PLEASE NOTE: The hearing will be held via Zoom. You may appear either via video and audio, audio only, or in person. The Zoom link, telephone call-in number, meeting ID, and password for the hearing can be found at: https://snohomishcountywa.gov/195/Juvenile-Court

Published August 4, 11 & 18, 2021