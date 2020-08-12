LEGALS- August 12, 2020

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION



The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME: Savchuk Investments LLC

APPLICANT’S AGENT: Ramon Llanos, LDES, Inc.

APPLICATION NUMBER: 20002-SH

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: August 12, 2020

DATE OF APPLICATION: July 29, 2020

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: July 31, 2020

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): N/A

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site is located at 5874 Cedar Street, Parcel Number 390220 270249 0000.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to build 8 single-family townhomes at the location.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a shoreline substantial permit from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: August 12, 2020 – August 26, 2020

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE: Yes

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936

Ferndale WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Shoreline Substantial Permit, City of Ferndale

2. Building Permits, City of Ferndale

Published August 12, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Hearing Examiner beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 03, 2020. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Going to this link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YTIxMzg2M2MtYzRmOS00MTk3LWIwOTQtYjkxNmVmZDE3MDg2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2234e51373-fdc5-4a29-a035-e73c7e5c58b8%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2210a47ccd-4ccf-4736-bcf0-e52f2e19981f%22%7d or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1-253-220-4085 and entering conference ID: 475 482 263#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

Although it is anticipated an updated order from the Governor will prohibit physical attendance at the meeting, if such order is not issued, a space will be made available at the City Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue Ferndale, WA 98248.

DATE OF NOTICE: August 12, 2020

APPLICANT: Rubicon IDC LLC

PROJECT LOCATION: 2273 Douglas Road Ferndale, WA 98248 Parcel Number 390230 347516 0000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant, Rubicon IDC LLC, proposes to construct one single-family attached duplex (two residential units) on one legal lot of record zoned Residential Single-Family (SF) High. The development includes landscaping, street frontage improvements, utility extensions and a shared access easement.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests conditional use approval from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: August 12, 2020 – September 02, 2020

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Published August 12, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-20-882724-BB Title Order No.: 8764077 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2015-1002782 Parcel Number(s): 3901115022190000, 86644 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: LORI EVERETT, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Whatcom Educational Credit Union Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Whatcom Educational Credit Union I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 9/11/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE SOUTH 5 ACRES OF THE NORTH 10 ACRES OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR OLSON ROAD, COUNTY ROAD NO. 197, LYING ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 6671 OLSON RD, FERNDALE, WA 98248 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/26/2015, recorded 10/27/2015, under Instrument No. 2015-1002782 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from LORI EVERETT, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE CO INC, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Whatcom Educational Credit Union, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Whatcom Educational Credit Union, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $14,613.37. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $131,773.41, together with interest as provided in the Note from 6/1/2019 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 9/11/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 8/31/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 8/31/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 8/31/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 4/3/2020. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-20-882724-BB. Dated: 5/5/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Patrick Lynch, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-20-882724-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0172112

Published August 12 and September 2, 2020