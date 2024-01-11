LEGALS- August 14, 2024

FERNDALE

PUBLIC NOTICE – SOLID WASTE RATE INCREASE

This notice is pursuant to, and satisfies the requirements of, RCW 35.21.157. In accordance with the terms of a contract between the City of Ferndale (City) and Sanitary Services Company (SSC) for residential solid waste and recycling collection and hauling, SSC has requested, and the City has approved a 3.63% increase in rates charged by SSC to residential customers within Ferndale city limits. The new rate will take effect on 11/1/2024. Questions regarding the rate increase should be directed to SSC at 360-734-3490.

Published August 7 & 14, 2024

CITY OF FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR

Engineering and Design Services

The City of Ferndale, Washington solicits interest from professional engineering firms to provide engineering services for the Portal Way Interchange Improvement Project, No. ST2024-01.

The project will improve Portal Way between the northbound Interstate-5 and southbound Interstate-5 interchanges by replacing the northbound compact roundabout with a full-size roundabout including pedestrian and bicycle facilities where none exist presently and upgrading the illumination system as appropriate. The project will also improve and replace the current stormwater system, providing additional stormwater capacity required for development north of the project site. Design work is anticipated to get underway in fall 2024 and conclude in fall 2025 so that construction of these improvements can occur in 2026.

The City of Ferndale is seeking qualification statements from Professional Engineering firms with experience providing design and construction services, including but not limited to: roadway design; traffic operations; surveying; geotechnical investigation; wetland studies and services; permitting; right of way acquisition; as well as the creation of plans, specifications, and estimates. Future phases may include construction management, construction engineering, and inspection services and may be authorized in subsequent phases. Work under this contract will be compensated via negotiated specific hourly rates of compensation with a not to exceed dollar amount.

Interested firms shall submit a Statement of Qualification that contains the following:

1. Cover Letter.

2. Qualifications:

Outline the qualifications of the firm to perform this work.

Project management, provide an organizational chart of the proposed consulting team and a short resume of all key people listed on the chart.

3. References:

Provide a list of projects that were similar in scope and performed by staff proposed. Project list should include year completed, budget, scope and reference contact.

The Statement of Qualification submittal shall be a maximum of 10 pages (not including the cover page). The City will evaluate submittals based on key personnel, firm experience on similar projects, past performance, and adherence to directions provided in this call for qualifications.

Questions regarding this Request for Qualifications should be directed to Kevin Renz, Public Works Director, (360) 685-2376, or via email at [email protected].

The City of Ferndale reserves the sole right to terminate this process, to not award a contract, and to cancel or modify this solicitation process at any time or to waive any minor formalities of this call if the best interest of the City would be served. In no event will the City or any of their respective agents, representatives, consultants, directors, officers, or employees be liable for, or otherwise obligated to reimburse the costs incurred in preparation of this RFQ, or any related costs. The prospective consultant teams shall wholly absorb all costs incurred in the preparation and presentation of the submittals. The RFQ Submittals will become the property of the City of Ferndale.

RFQ SUBMITTAL DEADLINE AND DELIVERY LOCATION

All responses shall be submitted via electronic mail to [email protected] and shall be in Portable Document Format (PDF). The subject line of the email should state “PORTAL WAY INTERCHANGE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT RFQ”. Responses by FAX or hard copy will not be accepted. Responses must be submitted by 4:30 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2024. Responses delivered later will not be accepted. The City of Ferndale is not responsible for delays in delivery.

The selection process for this project will involve the following three steps:

1. Request for Qualifications.

2. After the City reviews the Statement of Qualifications received, up to three firms will be invited to submit a Request for Proposal (RFP).

3. After the City reviews the RFPs, consultants may be selected to interview.

This portion of the project does not yet contain federal funding however future portions of the project may be funded utilizing federal funds. Therefore the project in its entirety will be held to Federal requirements.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information

The City of Ferndale, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Kevin Renz at [email protected] or by calling collect (360) 685-2376.

Title VI Statement

The City of Ferndale, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252,42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Published August 7 & 14, 2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

Estate of

HYACINTH V KOESTER,

Deceased.

NO. 24-4-00612-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: July 24, 2024

Personal Representative

Martinique Palta

5261 Defiance Dr, Bellingham WA 98226

360-820-0690

Published July 31 & August 7, 14, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

FERNDALE NOTICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a neighborhood meeting will be held September 3, 2024, 5:30PM to 7:30PM at the Ferndale Public Library located at 2125 Main St, Ferndale. The meeting is to discuss the proposed annexation of the Nubgaard Road Annexation area. The area is located at the north end of Storr Rd in Ferndale and comprises 12 parcels totaling 22AC +/-.

Published August 14 & 21, 2024