LEGALS- August 19, 2020

FERNDALE

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of August 17, 2020

Ordinance #2147

An ordinance establishing an electronic signature policy

Ordinance #2148

An ordinance amending the FMC regarding the Mixed-Use Commercial Zone

Ordinance #2149

An ordinance amending the FMC regarding Planned Unit Developments

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published August 19, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Hearing Examiner beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Visiting this link: www.cityofferndale.org/hearings or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 216 423 944#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

Although it is anticipated an updated order from the Governor will prohibit physical attendance at the meeting, if such order is not issued, a space will be made available at the City Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue Ferndale, WA 98248.

DATE OF NOTICE: August 19, 2020

APPLICANT: Francine St. Laurent, AVT Consulting LLC

PROJECT LOCATION: The subject property consists of three tax parcels and is currently addressed as 100 Riverside Drive in Ferndale, WA (the “Property”). The Property is approximately 70 acres in size. It is located within Section 29, Township 39 North, Range 02 East, W.M Parcel Numbers: 390229 360476 0000 & 390229 365535 0000 & 390229 380510 0000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to construct a new mixed-use development with one 5,800 square foot commercial building with a drive thru and three residential multifamily buildings (ranging from three to four stories in height) with up to 240 units. The structures will be located on the southern portion of the 70-acre property. The remaining portions of the property will be left in a natural state with critical area enhancement.

The driveway serving Taco Time will provide access and will be constructed as a new public right of way with utility extensions, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and street trees.

The project also includes necessary stormwater facilities, parking areas, a public trail, trash facilities, landscaping, lighting,

Land Disturbance activities include approximately 150,000 cubic yards of combined fill and grade to of fill of existing wetland areas to create level building pad (at the appropriate base flood elevation) for future development. A wetland and flood mitigation area will be created to mitigate the filled wetlands and proposed fill within the flood plain.

The project is located within the FEMA 100-year floodplain and is in the Shoreline Jurisdiction, therefore a SEPA checklist is required. The Mixed-Use project is located in the Conservancy Shoreline Jurisdiction; therefore, a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit and a Shoreline Conditional Use approval is required.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a conditional use and shoreline substantial development permit from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: August 19, 2020 – August 31, 2020

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published August 19, 2020