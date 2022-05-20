LEGALS- August 24, 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

ORIGINAL TRUSTEE SALE RECORDED ON 5/20/2022 IN THE OFFICE OF THE WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDER. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE File No.:21-127287 Title Order No.:8772973 Grantor: Theresa M. Klander, a single woman Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Quercus Mortgage Investment Trust Current trustee of the deed of trust: Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Reference number of the deed of trust: 2090602888 Parcel number(s): 390228 504469 0000 PID 98168 Abbreviated legal description: LOT 3, PLAT OF DEER CREEK PARK Commonly known as: 5626 Deer Creek Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON will on September 23, 2022, at the hour of 10:00am at the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 3, “Plat of Deer Creek Park,” Whatcom County, Washington, as per the map thereof, recorded in Book 11 of Plats, Page 23, in the Auditor’s Office of said county and state. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. which is the subject of that certain Deed of Trust dated June 15, 2009, recorded June 16, 2009, under Auditor’s File No. 2090602888, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Theresa M. Klander, a single woman as Grantor, to Chicago Title Insurance Co. as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Beneficiary, which as assigned by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association successor by merger to Chase Home Finance LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Quercus Mortgage Investment Trust under an assignment recorded at Instrument No. 2019-1203211. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The Default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Delinquent monthly payments from the February 1, 2021 installment on in the sum of $19,252.00 together with all fees, costs and or disbursements incurred or paid by the beneficiary and or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. The Trustee’s fees and costs are estimated at $2,694.28 as of May 19, 2022. The amount to cure the default payments as of the date of this notice is $22,604.52. Payments and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the reinstatement amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $167,602.42, together with interest in the Note or other instrument secured from January 1, 2021, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. The amount necessary to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as the date of this notice is $184,206.37. Interest and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty express or implied regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on September 23, 2022. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by September 12, 2022 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before September 12, 2022 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after September 12, 2022 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Theresa M. Klander 5626 Deer Creek Drive Ferndale, WA 98248 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Theresa M. Klander 5626 Deer Creek Drive Ferndale, WA 98248 Occupant(s) 5626 Deer Creek Drive Ferndale, WA 98248 by both first class and certified mail on April 15, 2022 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on April 15, 2022 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The declaration by the beneficiary pursuant to RCW 61.24.030(7)(a) was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the above addresses on April 15, 2022, proof of which is in possession of the Trustee. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth above, and whose telephone number is (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants, who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.60. XI. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-800-569-4287 or National Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone (Toll-Free): 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear XII. FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE: AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt. DATED this 19th day of May, 2022 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON By: Inna D. Zagariya President 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 ADDRESS FOR PERSONAL SERVICE Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) SS. COUNTY OF CLARK ) This instrument was acknowledged before me this 19th day of May, 2022, by Inna D. Zagariya, President. 5626 Deer Creek Drive Ferndale, WA 98248 Kira Lynch Notary Public in and for the State of Washington My Commission Expires: 10/6/2024 KIRA LYNCH Notary Public State of Washington License Number 188037 My Commission Expires October 06, 2024 NPP0412336 To: FERNDALE RECORD 08/24/2022, 09/14/2022

Published August 24 & September 14, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pioneer Post Frame, 6208 Portal Way, Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Flexspace North, is located at 6445 Portal Way, Ferndale, Washington in Whatcom County.

This project involves approximately 7.5 acres of soil disturbance for commercial and utility construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is the Nooksack River.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published August 17 & 24, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Alan R. “Randy” Chiabai, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00191-37

Judge: David E. Freeman

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 10, 2022

Personal Representative: Linda L. Chiabai

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Address for Mailing or Service: Barron Smith Daugert PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published August 10, 17 & 24, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of George A. Reimann, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00679-37

Judge: LEE GROCHMAL

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: AUGUST 10, 2022

Personal Representative: JULIE P. REIMANN

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative:

Andrew Heinz, WSBA #37086, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published August 10, 17 & 24, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of EVELYN JEANETTE RICH, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00719-37

Judge: LEE GROCHMAL

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: AUGUST 17, 2022

Personal Representative: JAMES A. STEWART

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative: Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published August 17, 24 & 31, 2022

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

THE CENTER CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

NATHANIEL C. TURBUSH and JANE DOE TURBUSH, husband and wife, and their marital community, if married; CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC; SUDDEN VALLEY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, a Washington nonprofit corporation; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

NO: 22 2 00499 37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Evan P. Jones

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Nathaniel C. Turbush and Jane Doe Turbush, husband and wife, and their community, if married; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 3rd day of August, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, The Center Condominium Owners Association, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Unit No. 36, The Center Condominium, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded June 14, 1976, under Auditor’s File No. 1219866, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 370408 144343 0035

PID: 33042

DATED this 25th day of July, 2022.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 & September 7, 2022