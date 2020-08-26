LEGALS- August 26, 2020

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2367.

DATE OF NOTICE: August 26, 2020

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Portions of the City Center Zone

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Ferndale City Council is asked to recommend approval of modifications the Downtown Catalyst Incentive Program (FMC 18.48) to extend the project initiation and completion deadlines by at least six months. No other changes to the Catalyst program are proposed.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of the proposed changes.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: August 26, 2020 – September 08, 2020

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published August 26, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

The annual Return of Private Foundation (Form 990-PF) of Matthew and Grace Yeh Foundation for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 is now available for inspection at its office located at 2141 Washington St., Ferndale, WA 98248. You may contact the principal officer, Jim Coballes, at (360) 676-9222 during

regular office hours to schedule an appointment.

Published August 26, 2020