LEGALS- December 15, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

PHILLIP REX BRINN, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-01025-37

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.020

JUDGE: EVAN JONES

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING OF NOTICE TO

CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF COURT: December 13, 2021

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 15, 2021 NOTICE AGENT: ROBERT BRINN 2811 PULLMAN ST

BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 Attorney for Notice Agent:

Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA# 52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-01025-37

Published December 15, 22 & 29, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Grace Picard, Deceased.

Cause No. 21-4-00972-37

Judge: Evan P. Jones

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative named below have been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: December 1, 2021

Personal Representative: Kimberly Picard

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Address for Mailing or Service: Barron Smith Daugert PLLC, Attn: Aaron Rasmussen, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published December 1, 8 & 15, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Fusako Shultz, Deceased.

Cause No. 21-4-0960-37

Judge: Evan P. Jones

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: December 1, 2021

Personal Representative: Steven Shultz

Address for Mailing or Service: 3029 Elm Street, Bellingham WA 98225

Attorney for Personal Representative: Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published December 1, 8 & 15, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON In And FOR The County of Pierce

In the Matter of the Estate of Theodore Alan Rogers, Deceased.

No. 21-4-02542-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: December 8, 2021

Personal Representative: Candace Lord

Attorney for Personal Representative: John C. Vernon, Attorney

Address for Mailing or Service: 4810 Pt. Fosdick Dr. NW #520

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Phone: 253-475-1225/Fax: 253-473-2084

Email: [email protected]

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Pierce County Cause No. 21-4-02542-0

Published December 8, 15 & 22, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

GLENDINE BARLEY, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-01009-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION December 8, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Stacey Beighley Garness

8031 Kispiox Road

Blaine, WA 98230-9557

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published December 8, 15 & 22, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

FREDERICK J. TWITCHELL

Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00995-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: EVAN P. JONES

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 15, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: KAREN A. PETERSEN

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 1448 Elm Street

Lynden, WA 98264

Attorney for Personal Representative: Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA #52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

WHATCOM County Superior Court, Cause 21-4-00995-37

Published December 15, 22 & 29, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of LINDA A. MASCARIN (aka Orlinda A. Mascarin and Orlinda E. Mascarin), Deceased

Cause No. 21-4-00471-37 Judge: Lee Grochmal

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION (RCW 11.76.040)

PAULA O. CHU, the Personal Representative of the above-entitled estate, has scheduled a hearing seeking court approval of a Final Report and requesting a Decree of Distribution. As of the date of this publication, the Final Report and Petition for a Decree of Distribution have been filed with the clerk of the Court and the Court has been asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the persons entitled thereto, and discharge the Personal Representative. The hearing is scheduled at 1:30 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Whatcom County Superior Court, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, Washington.

/s/ Paula O. Chu, Personal Representative, 303 Beacon Rd., Bellingham, WA 98229

Attorney for Personal Representative: Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746, Barron Smith Daugert PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published December 15, 2021