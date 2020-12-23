LEGALS- December 23, 2020

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME: Stonewood Construction

APPLICANT’S AGENT:

Ramon Llanos – LDES INC

APPLICATION NUMBER: 20010-SPR

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: December 23, 2020

DATE OF APPLICATION: November 20, 2020

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: December 10, 2020

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): SEPA to be noticed at a later date.

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site is located at 5698 Second Ave Ferndale, WA 98248, Parcel Number 3902291475440000.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to construct an six-unit multifamily development on the Property with storm, sewer, water and dry utilities.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: December 23, 2020 – January 6, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE: Yes

CONTACT Jesse Ashbaugh

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2368

[email protected]

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Site Plan Review, City of Ferndale

2. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

3. Building Permits, City of Ferndale

4. SEPA, City of Ferndale

5. Shoreline Substantial Development Approval, City of Ferndale

Published December 23, 2020