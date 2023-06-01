LEGALS- December 28, 2022

FERNDALE

CITY OF FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR

Architectural Design, Park Planning, and Construction Services

The City of Ferndale is seeking Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional architectural, landscape/park design and engineering firms with experience providing plans, specifications, engineering, and construction services for the Pioneer Park Stage Project.

Pioneer Park is one of the City’s premier parks and hosts a variety of recreational and cultural events. The city desires to construct a new stage that will complement the park aesthetic, provide necessary space and features for the park’s needs, and enhance the park user experience.

A copy of the document that lists the requirements for submission of this RFQ may be obtained from the City’s website at https://www.cityofferndale.org/public-works-department/capital-projects/pioneer-park-stage/

Submit SOQs electronically to [email protected] no later than 5:00pm, January 12th, 2023. All submittals shall be clearly titled: “STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES PIONEER PARK STAGE.”

Questions regarding this RFQ should be directed to Kevin Renz, Public Works Director, at [email protected] or 360-685-2376.

The City of Ferndale is committed to providing equal opportunities to State of Washington certified Minority, Disadvantaged and Women’s Business Enterprises in contracting activities. (Section 4 of Chapter 56, Laws of 1975, 1st Ex. Sess. State of Washington.)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-22-938359-BB Title Order No.: 220362233-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2060902048 Parcel Number(s): 3803271050800000, 71090 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: LARRY HILDES AND KAREN WEILL, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): WHATCOM EDUCATIONAL CREDIT UNION Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Whatcom Educational Credit Union I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/6/2023, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 1, FIR STREET SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 12 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE(S) 86, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1522064, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 4026 FIR STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/14/2006, recorded 9/15/2006, under Instrument No. 2060902048 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from LARRY HILDES AND KAREN WEILL, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to STEWART TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WHATCOM EDUCATIONAL CREDIT UNION, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to WHATCOM EDUCATIONAL CREDIT UNION, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $4,547.88. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $24,944.21, together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/1/2022 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/6/2023. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 12/26/2022 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 12/26/2022 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 12/26/2022 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 7/15/2022. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-22-938359-BB. Dated: 8/26/2022 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Tianah Schrock, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-22-938359-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0180642 12/7/2022 12/28/2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-22-941125-BF Title Order No.: W-186915 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2120703014 Parcel Number(s): 3801343430980000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: WILLIAM L NIEUWENDORP, A SINGLE PERSON, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/6/2023, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 18, BLOCK 7, PLAT OF GOOSEBERRY POINT, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 90, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE. TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED 1/200TH INTEREST IN RESERVE TRACTS A, C, D AND F, AND THE RIGHT TO USE OF SAID RESERVE TRACTS ON SAID PLAT IN COMMON WITH ALL OTHER OWNERS THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 3458 RUTH ROAD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 7/20/2012, recorded 7/25/2012, under Instrument No. 2120703014 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from WILLIAM L NIEUWENDORP, A SINGLE PERSON, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC AS BENEFICIARY AS NOMINEE FOR STERLING SAVINGS BANK, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, DBA STERLING BANK ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2140301743 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $9,035.76. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $70,134.56, together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/1/2022 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/6/2023. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 12/26/2022 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 12/26/2022 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 12/26/2022 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 7/26/2022. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-22-941125-BF. Dated: 8/29/2022 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Tianah Schrock, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-22-941125-BF Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0180677 12/7/2022 12/28/2022

TS No WA08000033-22-1 TO No 220185606-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: DAVID A FORCE, TRUSTEE OF DAVE FORCE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED NOVEMBER 27, 2006 Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, Inc. Alternative Loan Trust 2007-7T2, Mortgage Pass- Through Certificates, Series 2007-7T2 Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: FIRST AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current

Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC FKA New Penn Financial, LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2061200025 Parcel Number: 3803222513160000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 6, 2023, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave.,

Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT B, AS DELINEATED ON GRAHAM/EDGAR LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED AUGUST 31, 2005, UNDER AUDITOR`S FILE NO.2050807132, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON APN: 3803222513160000 More commonly known as 812 POPLAR DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated November 22, 2006, executed by DAVID A FORCE, TRUSTEE OF DAVE FORCE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED NOVEMBER 27, 2006 as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC (“MERS”), as designated nominee for THE BANK OF THE PACIFIC, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded December 1, 2006 as Instrument No. 2061200025 and the beneficial interest was assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE (CWALT 2007-7T2) and recorded November 9, 2018 as Instrument Number 2018-1100766 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, Inc. Alternative Loan Trust 2007-7T2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7T2, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From January 1, 2020 To August 31, 2022 Number of Payments 6 $7,409.81 6 $7,542.79 13

$7,800.05 7 $8,172.43 Total $248,323.26 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION January 1, 2020 August 31, 2022 $4,439.55

$4,439.55 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: November 22, 2006 Note Amount $1,190,000.00 Interest Paid

To: December 1, 2019 Next Due Date: January 1, 2020 Current Beneficiary: The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, Inc. Alternative Loan Trust 2007-7T2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7T2 Contact Phone No: 800-365-7107 Address: 75 Beattie Place, Suite 300, Greenville, SC 29601 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $1,952,032.87, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on January 6, 2023. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by December 26, 2022, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before December 26, 2022 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the December 26, 2022 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, Inc. Alternative Loan Trust 2007-7T2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-7T2 or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS DAVID A FORCE, TRUSTEE OF DAVE FORCE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED NOVEMBER 27, 2006 812 POPLAR DR, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 DAVID A FORCE 812 POPLAR DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DAVID A FORCE 812 POPLAR DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 by both first class and certified mail on July 27, 2022, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place July 28, 2022 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: August 31, 2022 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 85216, Pub Dates: 12/7/2022, 12/28/2022, FERNDALE RECORD

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-21-896878-BB Title Order No.: 210880156-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2050805960 Parcel Number(s): 81468, 3803342064010000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: RICHARD A STEIDLEY AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Selene Finance, LP I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/27/2023, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 12 PLAT OF CEDAR HILLS ESTATES DIVISION NO 1 WHATCOM COUNTY WASHINGTON AS PER THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 14 OF PLATS PAGE 12 IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE More commonly known as: 4215 RIDGEWOOD AVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/23/2005, recorded 8/29/2005, under Instrument No. 2050805960 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from RICHARD A STEIDLEY AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE – BELLINGHAM, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2022-0501346 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $23,240.64 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $85,332.51, together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2020 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/27/2023. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/16/2023 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/16/2023 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/16/2023 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/13/2022. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-21-896878-BB. Dated: 9/19/2022 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-21-896878-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0181111 12/28/2022 1/18/2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

KIRSTI R. JAMES, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-01187-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

December 21, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Tove Burrows

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In Re the Estate of Rodney Charles Nau, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-01170-37

Judge: Evan P. Jones

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

December 21, 2022

Personal Representative:

RECIA A. WEIGELT

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Address for Mailing or Service: Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

EUGENE ROBERT ELLIS,

Deceased.

NO. 22-4-01165-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

December 21, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Eugene E. Ellis

3986 Roma Court

Bellingham, WA 98226

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

ROMAN R. SARWAS, JR.,

Deceased.

NO. 22-4-01168-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

December 28, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Shawn Sarwas

Attorney for Personal Representative: Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA #52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

