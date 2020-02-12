LEGALS- FEBRUARY 12, 2020

FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME: Brian Tines

APPLICANT’S AGENT: Ramon Llanos, LDES, Inc.

APPLICATION NUMBER: 19005-PP

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: February 12, 2020

DATE OF APPLICATION: December 24, 2019

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: January 31, 2019

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): N/A

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site is located at 6148 Vista Drive, Parcel Number 390218 412070 0000 in Ferndale, WA

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The applicant proposes to subdivide a 2.12-acre parcel (encompassing one existing residence) into nine single family residential lots zoned RS Medium. The proposal includes a private roadway, a public trail, watermains, sanitary sewers, storm lines, storm facilities, parking and associated infrastructure.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a preliminary plat from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: February 05, 2020 – February 19, 2019

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE: Yes

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2368

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Preliminary Plat, City of Ferndale

Published February 12, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

LEGAL

Public Notice:

Brown & Kysar, Inc., Thomas Pankau, 1315 SE Grace Ave Ste 201 Battle Ground, WA 98604-8487, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Pump Station No. 1 Substation, is located at 5431 Ferndale Rd in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 3.69 acres of soil disturbance for Industrial, Utilities construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is Tosco Sports Complex Mitigated Wetlands.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published February 12 & 19, 2020

LEGAL

In the district court of the State of Washington for the County of Whatcom. Randall L. Parten, Plaintiff vs. Sean Keating, Randolph Cherewick, Bellhaven Inc. Case No: SC-19-0338, to be heard in the said court on 16 April, 2020 at 9:00 AM. The State of Washington to the said Sean Keating; Randolph Cherewick; Bellhaven, Inc.

As authorized by said court on 6, February 2020, you are hereby summoned to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, sixty days after the 12th day of February, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Randall L. Parten, and serve a copy of your answer upon the Plaintiff, and the above mentioned court clerk; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Plaintiff, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

On December 18, 2020, damages became due for alleged Contract Fraud in the form of Fraudulent Inducement in the form of Fraudulent Misrepresentation, and Lost Wages.

Plaintiff: Randall L. Parten

229 Marine Dr

Blaine, WA 98230

Court Clerk: District Court Clerk

Whatcom County Court House

311 Grant Ave. #401

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 12, 19, 26 and March 4, 11, 18, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-868748-BF Title Order No.: 02-19089223 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2130501093 Parcel Number(s): 380331 474350 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: MARC O SHOKEIR, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SEPARATE PROPERTY Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/13/2020, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 15 AND FRACTIONAL LOTS 16 AND 17, BLOCK 23, MAP OF ELDRIDGE AND BARTLETT’S ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF SEHOME, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, W.T., ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 1 OF PLATS, PAGE 91, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, TOGETHER WITH THE SOUTHEASTERLY 10 FEET OF VACATED OTIS STREET ABUTTING SAID LOTS AND TOGETHER WITH THE VACATED NORTHWESTERLY HALF OF VACATED ALLEY ABUTTING SAID LOTS AS WOULD ATTACH BY OPERATION OF LAW, PURSUANT TO BELLINGHAM, CITY ORDINANCE NO. 7555. More commonly known as: 1029 HUMBOLDT STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/2/2013, recorded 5/8/2013, under Instrument No. 2130501093 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from MARC O SHOKEIR, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SEPARATE PROPERTY, as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE CO., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Plaza Home Mortgage Inc., its successors and assigns, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 20190702368 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $7,748.65. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $121,024.81, together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2019 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/13/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/2/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/2/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/2/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/26/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-868748-BF. Dated: 10/30/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Erome Lucas, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-868748-BF Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0157981

Published February 12 and March 4, 2020

LEGAL

TS No WA07000162-19-1 TO No 191026556-WA-MSI

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: JIMMIE O`HARRA, AN UNMARRIED PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2018-1001855 Parcel Number: 370432 052352 0000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 13, 2020, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 4 AND 5, BLOCK 2, PLAT OF GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 51 & 52, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 370432 052352 0000 More commonly known as 331 E ALDER DR, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated October 15, 2018, executed by JIMMIE O`HARRA, AN UNMARRIED PERSON as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for BANK OF THE PACIFIC, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded October 18, 2018 as Instrument No. 2018-1001855 and the beneficial interest was assigned to PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC and recorded June 27, 2019 as Instrument Number 2019-0603380 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From April 1, 2019 To October 16, 2019 Number of Payments 7 $2,127.16 Total $14,890.12 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION April 1, 2019 October 16, 2019 $255.04 $255.04 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: October 15, 2018 Note Amount $324,022.00 Interest Paid To: March 1, 2019 Next Due Date: April 1, 2019 Current Beneficiary: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Contact Phone No: 866-549-3583 Address: 3043 Townsgate Road #200, Westlake Village, CA 91361 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $322,226.85, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 13, 2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by March 2, 2020, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before March 2, 2020 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the March 2, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS JIMMIE O`HARRA 331 E ALDER DR, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JIMMIE O`HARRA 331 E ALDER DR, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284 by both first class and certified mail on September 3, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place September 4, 2019 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: October 28, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 66018.

Published February 12 and March 4, 2020