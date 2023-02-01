LEGALS- February 15, 2023

FERNDALE

CALL FOR BIDS

CITY OF FERNDALE

DECANT FACILITY ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE $2,850,000

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN by THE CITY OF FERNDALE

Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the City of Ferndale, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, Washington 98248, up to 1:30 p.m.; local time on Friday, March 3, 2023, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct the Decant Facility. All bid envelopes must be plainly marked on the outside, “Sealed Bid, Decant Facility Project.” Sealed bids shall be received by one of the following delivery methods up to March 3, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Any bids received after the due date and time will not be considered.

Hand Delivered: Bids delivered in person shall be received only at the office of Public Works, 2nd floor, City Hall, City of Ferndale, Reception Desk, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Via Mail: Bids shall be mailed to the City of Ferndale, Attn: SEALED BID – Decant Facility, Public Works, City of Ferndale, P.O. Box 936, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

The work involves the installation of a covered stormwater decant facility approximately 6,100 square feet in size. In addition, the work includes installation of approximately 45 linear feet of 6-inch PVC sewer pipe, an oil/water separator, connection to the existing sanitary sewer system, a settling vault, roof infiltration trenches, surface restoration, and electrical.

The Work shall be physically complete within 120 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. All bidding and construction is to be performed in compliance with the Contract Provisions and Contract Plans for this project and any addenda issued thereto that are on file at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, Ferndale, Washington.

The Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud shortly after the time and date stated above. Proposals are to be submitted only on the form provided with the Bid Documents. All Proposals must be accompanied by a certified check, postal money order, cashiers check, or Proposal bond payable to the “City of Ferndale” and in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total Proposal amount.

Bid Documents for this project are available free-of-charge at the following website: “http://gobids.grayandosborne.com”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register” in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. For assistance, please call (206) 284-0860. Contract questions shall be directed only to the office of the Project Engineer

It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to this contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for bids.

A Prebid Conference is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The conference will begin at the City of Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, Washington at 1:00 p.m. (local time) and then will relocate to the project site. Prospective bidders are encouraged to participate. Any other site visits shall be limited to 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and shall be coordinated through Mr. Paul Knippel, of the City of Ferndale, by calling (360) 685-2357, at least 24 hours in advance of the visit. No unauthorized visits or unscheduled visits will be allowed.

Financing of the Project has been provided by City of Ferndale, Washington and Washington State Department of Ecology. The City of Ferndale expressly reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive minor irregularities or informalities and to Award the Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it best serves the interests of the City.

All bidders must be licensed contractors registered in the State of Washington. In addition, the Contractor will need a City of Ferndale business license before starting work. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates. The City of Ferndale is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer.

Published February 8 & 15, 2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estates of

LISE VANDE KAMP, Deceased.

NO. 23-4-00053-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID FREEMAN

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

February 1, 2023

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Sharon L. Engels

275 w. Maberry Drive

Lynden, WA 98264

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

306 N. Commercial St., Suite B

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 1, 8 & 15, 2023

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SAN JUAN COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

LESLI MARIE HIGGINSON,

Deceased.

NO. 23-4-05005-28

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: February 1, 2023

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Andrew Hollis Higginson-Fernandez

c/o Higginson Beyer 175 Second Street North Friday Harbor, WA 98250

ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE: Carla J. Higginson

HIGGINSON BEYER 175 Second Street North

Friday Harbor, Washington 98250

(360) 378-2185

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS & CASE NO.: San Juan County Superior Court

Probate No. 23-4-05005-28

Notices should be mailed or served on the above-listed attorney.

Published February 1, 8 & 15, 2023

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JAMES R. BOETES aka RUSS BOETES, Deceased.

Cause No. 23-4-00101-37

Judge: ROBERT E. OLSON

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: FEBRUARY 8, 2023

Personal Representative: MACKENZIE BOETES

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative:

Graham Buchanan, North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published February 8, 15 & 22, 2023

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JANICE R. CLAUSSEN, Deceased.

Cause No. 23-4-00094-37

Judge: Evan P. Jones

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.42.030)

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: February 8, 2023

NOTICE AGENT: CHRISTINA CLAUSSEN

Address: 1462 Franklin Street, Bellingham WA 98225

Attorney for NOTICE AGENT: Jessica A. Carr, WSBA #43439, North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published February 8, 15 & 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Dorian Ross Industries LLC, Ross Bernard, 2684 Delta Ring Rd Ferndale, WA 98248-8818, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Lot 18 – Delta Tech Industrial Park, is located at 2552 Delta Ring Rd in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 1.5 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial, Industrial, Utilities, Other (Building, Parking Lot) construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is California Creek.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published February 15 & 22, 2023

Fisher Construction Group, Inc, Chris Lang, 625 Fisher Ln, Burlington, WA 98233-3431, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s (Ecology’s) Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Hempler Foods Group Expansion #21F045, is located at 5470 Nielsen Ave in Ferndale, Washington, 98248, in Whatcom County.

This project involves 4.5 acres of soil disturbance for industrial & utility construction activities.

The receiving water(s) is/are the Nooksack River.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

PO Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published February 15 & 22, 2023