LEGALS- February 16, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

NANCY K. BRAAM, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00094-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION February 9, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE LAUREN A. BRAAM

9041 49TH Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98115

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 9, 16 & 23, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Lillian Mow Jang Robertson, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00081-37

Judge: Robert E. Olson

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: February 9, 2022

Personal Representative: Lydia R. Miller

Address for Mailing or Service: 5503 Stellar Place, North Vancouver, B.C. V7R 4N3 Canada

Attorney for Personal Representative: Andrew Heinz, WSBA #37086, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published February 9, 16 & 23, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Michael Thrupp, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00080-37

Judge: DAVID E. FREEMAN

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: February 9, 2022

Personal Representative: Hannah S. Thrupp

Attorney for Personal Representative/Service: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published February 9, 16 & 23, 2022

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington

In and for the County of Snohomish

In the Matter of the Estate of:

ROXIE LEANNE ANTHONY,

Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00257-31

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The personal representative (“PR”) named below has been appointed as PR of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the PR or the PR’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: February 16, 2022.

LYNDSI D’NETTE STICKLES, PR

Attorneys for Personal Representative/

Address for mailing or service:

Peter J. Andrus, WSBA #21441

JELSING TRI WEST & ANDRUS PLLC

2926 Colby Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

Published February 16, 23 & March 2, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICES

CALL FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 will receive bids for the construction of one “Type III Ambulance” and other ancillary equipment as identified in the request for proposal, until the hour of 2:30 pm on March 10, 2022, as shown on the clock located in the Fire District Offices. All bids will then be opened, publicly read aloud, and recorded.

Bids must be clearly marked on the outer envelope “Bid for “Type III Ambulance”, and addressed to the Board of Commissioners, Whatcom County Fire District No. 7, PO Box 1599, or delivered to 2020 Washington Street, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Any bid received after the appointed time or not addressed properly will not be opened and will be returned to the sender. Each bidder is responsible for seeing that his bid meets this requirement. No telephone, telegraph or facsimile bids will be accepted.

Bidders may obtain a set of specifications by writing or calling: Chief Larry Hoffman, Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 at P.O. Box 1599, Ferndale, Washington 98248, (360) 384-0303. The Fire Chief or his designee will also be available during regular business hours to answer any questions bidders may have.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of thirty (30) days after the bid opening.

Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or to waive any, informalities in the bidding process. The District will determine which bid is the best value for the District and is not bound to accept low bid.

Dated this 10th day of February 2022.

Posted: Station 41, 2020 Washington Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Published February 16 & 23, 2022

CALL FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 will receive bids for the installation of (2) two “Diesel Exhaust Removal Systems” and other ancillary equipment as identified in the request for proposal, until the hour of 2:00 pm on March 10, 2022, as shown on the clock located in the Fire District Offices. All bids will then be opened, publicly read aloud, and recorded.

Bids must be clearly marked on the outer envelope “Bid for “Exhaust Removal Systems”, and addressed to the Board of Commissioners, Whatcom County Fire District No. 7, PO Box 1599, or delivered to 2020 Washington Street, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Any bid received after the appointed time or not addressed properly will not be opened and will be returned to the sender. Each bidder is responsible for seeing that his bid meets this requirement. No telephone, telegraph or facsimile bids will be accepted.

Bidders may obtain a set of specifications by writing or calling: Chief Larry Hoffman, Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 at P.O. Box 1599, Ferndale, Washington 98248, (360) 384-0303. The Fire Chief or his designee will also be available during regular business hours to answer any questions bidders may have.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of thirty (30) days after the bid opening.

Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or to waive any, informalities in the bidding process. The District will determine which bid is the best value for the District and is not bound to accept low bid.

Dated this 10th day of February 2022.

Posted: Station 41, 2020 Washington Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Published February 16 & 23, 2022