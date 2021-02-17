LEGALS- February 17, 2021

FERNDALE

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of February 16, 2021

Ordinance #2158

An ordinance amending the Ferndale Municipal Code related to waste collection

Ordinance #2163

An ordinance amending mayor and councilmember salaries

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME:

Faber Construction

APPLICATION NUMBER: 21001-CUP

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: February 17, 2021

DATE OF APPLICATION: January 29, 2021

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: February 11, 2021

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): N/A

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site (zoned General Business) is addressed as 5457, 5453 and 5431 Pacific Fern Drive Parcel Numbers 3902280121930000, 3902280371930000 and a portion of 3902280601620000, Lots 8, Lot 9 and Proposed Lot 10 of the Pacific Fern Business General and Specific Binding Site Plan.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to construct a new commercial building (approximately 60,000 square feet or less) within the Pacific Fern Business Park. The project includes landscaping, parking, and infrastructure improvements.

The proposed use within the structure (assembly of transit busses) is similar in nature to Conditional Uses permitted in the General Business Zone, therefore a Conditional Use Permit is required.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a conditional use permit from the Hearing Examiner.

A public hearing will be advertised at a future date.

Detailed application materials for the project area available upon request.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: February 17 – March 3, 2021

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2368

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Conditional Use Permit, City of Ferndale

2. Binding Site Plan – Specific, City of Ferndale

3. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

4. Building Permit, City of Ferndale

REVISED NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed land use action within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed action and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER(S): 21001-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: February 11, 2021

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Revise legislation (FMC 18.88.030) to authorize emergency placement of shipping containers (on a temporary basis) for physical and nonphysical emergencies. Other changes may include (but are not limited to) allowing permanent placement of shipping containers in certain zones (and/or for certain uses) subject to mitigation measures such as structure design, screening, and placement.

Note – a SEPA was previously noticed for temporary placement of shipping containers during emergencies. This notice has been revised to include the potential for permanent placement of shipping containers in certain zones, subject to certain mitigation measures.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval by the City of Ferndale for a SEPA Determination and Zoning Text Amendment

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: February 17 – March 3, 2021

CONTACT: Haylie Miller

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Email: [email protected]

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Zoning Text Amendment, City of Ferndale

3. Washington State Department of Commerce 60-Day Review

This is a non-project action. No mitigation measures have been identified.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 TS No.: WA-18-810780-SH APN No.: 4051112460030000 / 148649 Title Order No.: 8730604 AMENDED Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24.130(4) Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2110502817 Parcel Number(s): 4051112460030000 / 148649 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ALLEN C JAKUBAUSKAS, AND NICOLE A JAKUBAUSKAS, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2 Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Fay Servicing, LLC As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded under WHATCOM County Auditor Instrument Number . I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/26/2021 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, LOT 8, PLAT OF SAINT ANDREW’S GREEN, DIVISION NO. III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 16 OF PLATS, PAGES 48 THROUGH 50, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 5519 CANVASBACK RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/23/2011, recorded 5/31/2011, under Instrument No. 2110502817 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from ALLEN C JAKUBAUSKAS, AND NICOLE A JAKUBAUSKAS, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as g rantor(s), to RECONTRUST COMPANY, N.A. , as original t rustee, to secure an obligation in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. , as original b eneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0900050 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arr ears: $114,092.52 . IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $415,038.53 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 8/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/26/2021 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/15/2021 (11 days before the sale date), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/15/2021 (11 days before the sale), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashier s or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/15/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower (s) and Grantor (s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/15/2018 . VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Additional Information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan, in which case this letter is intended to exercise the Note holders right’s against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-810780-SH. . Dated: 1/8/2021 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-810780-SH Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0172989

Published January 27 & February 17, 2021