Legals- February 6, 2019

FERNDALE

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of February 4, 2019

Ordinance #2081

An ordinance amending the 2018 operating budget

Ordinance #2082

An ordinance amending the Ferndale Municipal code regarding emergency management procedures

Ordinance #2083

An ordinance amending the Ferndale Unified Fee Schedule regarding park rental fees

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published February 6, 2019

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER: 19002-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: January 30, 2019

PROJECT LOCATION: Proposal will cover the area within the City of Ferndale city limits.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale proposes to update Ferndale Municipal Code 19.65 LAND ALTERATION, CLEARING AND GRADING including revised definitions and an allowance for the removal of up to four (4) trees per year on private, residential lots.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: February 6 – February 20, 2019

CONTACT: Haylie Miller

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Ferndale City Council Review

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment.

Published February 6 & 13, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-829312-SW

Title Order No.: 733-1800375-70

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2150202418

Parcel Number(s): 390201 483010 0000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: Amandeep Singh Sangha, married man as his sole and seaparate property

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/15/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 2, Plat of Edin Farms Cluster Plat, according to the map thereof, recorded on June 2, 2006, under Whatcom County Auditor’s File No. 2060600207, and as amended by instrument recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2060902973, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington More commonly known as: 161 HERITAGE LANE, LYNDEN, WA 98264 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 2/19/2015, recorded 2/24/2015, under Instrument No. 2150202418 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from Amandeep Singh Sangha, married man as his sole and seaparate property, as grantor(s), to First American Title – Bellingham, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Bank of the Pacific, its successors and assigns, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2016-0201300

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $17,822.83.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $248,648.46, together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/15/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/4/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/4/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/4/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/16/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-829312-SW.

Dated: 9/28/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-829312-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0145776 1/16/2019 2/6/2019

Published January 16 and February 6, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-16-706810-BB Title Order No.: 160070193-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070101637

Parcel Number(s): 400332 507226 0000, 135643

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JOHN D.W. HAYES, AN UNMARRIED MAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. Bank NA, successor trustee to Bank of America, NA, successor in interest to LaSalle Bank NA, as trustee, on behalf of the holders of the Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, WMALT Series 2007-OA5

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/8/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 2, AS DELINEATED ON TER WISSCHA SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 21 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 35, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 900611088, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 7471 HANNEGAN ROAD, LYNDEN, WA 98264 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 1/4/2007, recorded 1/12/2007, under Instrument No. 2070101637 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JOHN D.W. HAYES, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as grantor(s), to LANDAMERICA TRANSNATION, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR VIRTUALBANK, A DIVISION OF LYDIAN PRIVATE BANK, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank NA, successor trustee to Bank of America, NA, successor in interest to LaSalle Bank NA, as trustee, on behalf of the holders of the Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, WMALT Series 2007-OA5, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2015-1000903

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $49,909.67.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $354,658.54, together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2015 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/8/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/25/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/25/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/25/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 6/20/2016.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-16-706810-BB.

Dated: 10/26/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jessica Junk, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-706810-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0146772 2/6/2019 2/27/2019

Published February 6 and 27, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-830894-SH

Title Order No.: 8737756

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2140802690

Parcel Number(s): 92624 / 3902173815440000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JEREMY G MARGLON AND CHRISTINA L MARGLON, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: M&T Bank

I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/8/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 3, AS DELINEATED ON PORTAL MANOR, A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED DECEMBER 30, 2004, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2041205230, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 6489 PORTAL MANOR DRIVE, FERNDALE, WA 98248 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/27/2014, recorded 8/28/2014, under Instrument No. 2140802690 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JEREMY G MARGLON AND CHRISTINA L MARGLON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS) AS NOMINEE FOR MOVEMENT MORTGAGE LLC, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2018-0602604

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $15,289.19.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $209,716.05, together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/8/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/25/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/25/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/25/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/9/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-830894-SH.

Dated: 10/31/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-830894-SH Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0146942 2/6/2019 2/27/2019

Published February 6 and 27, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-814650-SW

Title Order No.: Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2061203440

Parcel Number(s): 400222 487025 0000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JEFFREY A. SLIGER AND SHELLY A. SLIGER, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-BNC1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BNC1

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/8/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE WEST 22 RODS OF THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE NORTH 7 ACRES THEREOF, LESS ROADS, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 938 Birch Bay Lynden Rd, Lynden, WA 98264 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/15/2006, recorded 12/22/2006, under Instrument No. 2061203440 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JEFFREY A. SLIGER AND SHELLY A. SLIGER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE CO., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-BNC1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BNC1, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2081200973

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $35,714.64.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $410,074.95, together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/8/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/25/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/25/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/25/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/13/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-814650-SW.

Dated: 10/26/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-814650-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0146776 2/6/2019 2/27/2019

Published February 6 and 27, 2019

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In re the Matter and Estate of:

EUGENE FRANCIS JOHNKE,

Deceased. No. 19-4-00035-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors: January 23, 2019

Date of first publication: January 30, 2019

Terry Ann Hughes, Personal Representative

Presented by:

Law Offices of Roger L. Ellingson, P.S.

Roger L. Ellingson, WSBA #19292

Attorney for Personal Representative

PO Box 1258 / 289 H Street

Blaine, WA 98231-1258

(360) 332-7000; Fax: (360) 332-6677

Published January 30 and February 6 & 13, 2019

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

UNIT OWNERS ASSOCIATION OF CHARTWELL ESTATES CONDOMINIUM, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MEIFANG LIU, a single person, and MEIFANG LIU and JOHN DOE LIU, husband and wife, and the marital community thereof, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

NO: 18 2 02199 37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Meifang Liu, a single person, and Meifang Liu and John Doe Liu, husband and wife, and the marital community thereof, if any.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 4th day of February, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Unit Owners Association of Chartwell Estates Condominium, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Unit No. 129, Building 10, Chartwell Estates Condominium, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 960614169, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 380222 528492 0017

PID: 49615

DATED this 28th day of January, 2019.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published February 6, 13, 20 & 27 and March 6 & 13, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO.15-2-01367-6

GLENHAVEN LAKES CLUB, INC., a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

CARY D. CLEMENSON and REGINA A. CLEMENSON, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; AARON M. LUKOFF and JANE DOE LUKOFF, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ROMUALDO MACABEO and VICKI VOS-MACABEO, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof; GREG L. PATE and JANE DOE PATE, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any; ED L. WOLTERS and JANE DOE WOLTERS, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject to this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: ED L. WOLTERS and JANE DOE WOLTERS, husband and wife, and the marital community composed thereof, if any and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject to this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS:3074, XXXX HUCKLEBERRY LANE, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOTS 8 AND 9, BLOCK 6, PLAT OF GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO. 10, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGE 77, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO.370429 282370 0000; 370429 275373 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday,February 22, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $5,622.64 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date.For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, PS

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6639

360.714.8599

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By:SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published January 23 & 30 and February 6 & 13, 2019